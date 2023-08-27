Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Man stabs senior citizen mistaking him for owner of a stray dog which barked at him

    In Bengaluru, Karnataka, a man mistakenly stabbed a senior citizen, Balasubramanya HV, believing he was the owner of a barking stray dog. The incident occurred in Malleswaram on August 21. Balasubramanya was discharged from the hospital after treatment. The attacker, H Raju, accused of attempted murder, fled but was identified through CCTV footage.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 27, 2023, 7:37 PM IST

    A man in Bengaluru, Karnataka, has been arrested after he mistakenly stabbed a senior citizen who he thought was the owner of a dog that barked at him. The incident occurred on 17th Cross in the Malleswaram neighbourhood of the city. The accused, identified as H Raju, attacked 62-year-old Balasubramanya HV, a resident of Rajajinagar.

    According to reports, the incident unfolded earlier this week. The dog involved in the incident was a stray dog, and the victim Balasubramanya received medical treatment at KC General Hospital before being discharged. The incident took place around 8:30 PM on August 21 when the dog growled and chased Raju while he was walking on the pavement.

    Balasubramanya, residing in Rajajinagar, survived the assault and has since been discharged from the hospital. The case revolves around a dog that apparently barked at Raju, prompting him to believe Balasubramanya was its owner. Acting on this misunderstanding, Raju stabbed Balasubramanya.

    Raju stated to the police, "The dog walking behind him (Balasubramanya HV) suddenly started barking at me. I began walking at a fast pace, and it chased me. I hurried to the opposite pavement to get away from the dog. The dog vanished, and I became angry with the man, as I believed it was his dog."

    In response to the threat, Raju confronted Balasubramanya HV and accused him of unleashing the dog. The situation escalated when Raju pulled out a knife and stabbed the senior citizen. Balasubramanya HV described the attack, saying, "I was unable to comprehend his words. Subsequently, he showed me a knife and put it into my jaw. I cried out for help. However, he proceeded to stab me once more, this time targeting my right hand and finger."

    As the people gathered, Raju absconded from the scene. They assisted Balasubramanya HV in reaching the hospital for medical treatment. Subsequently, the victim identified the attacker with the help of CCTV footage, and he has been booked under the charges of attempting murder.

    Last Updated Aug 27, 2023, 7:37 PM IST
