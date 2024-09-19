Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BREAKING: Fire breaks out at MS Ramaiah memorial hospital in Bengaluru, rescue ops underway

    A fire on the third floor of MS Ramaiah Memorial Hospital in Bengaluru, believed to be caused by a short circuit, has been extinguished. All seven cardiac patients from the ICU were safely evacuated. The situation is under control, with no injuries reported and firefighting efforts concluded.

    Fire breaks out at MS Ramaiah memorial hospital in Bengaluru, rescue ops underway
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 19, 2024, 1:50 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 19, 2024, 2:16 PM IST

    A fire broke out earlier today on the third floor of MS Ramaiah Memorial Hospital in Bengaluru, near the cardiac unit. The blaze, which is believed to have been caused by a short circuit in an air conditioning unit, quickly prompted a response from emergency services.

    MS Ramaiah Hospital CEO Srinivas Murthy confirmed that the fire started around 1:15 p.m. He stated that hospital staff promptly evacuated the affected patients and attempted to control the blaze using available fire extinguishers. To prevent further danger, half of the hospital’s power supply was cut off. Murthy reassured that all safety measures were taken and emphasized that no VIP patients were harmed in the incident.

    Firefighters arrived on the scene shortly after the alarm was raised. They have been working diligently to control the fire, which has severely damaged the third floor of the building. The firefighters have been using water from two fire engines to extinguish the flames, pouring it through broken windows and battling dense smoke.

    Seven cardiac patients were in the ICU when the fire broke out. Fortunately, all were safely evacuated, and no injuries have been reported. The hospital management has arranged for these patients to be transferred to a nearby hospital building.

    The situation remains under control as firefighters continue their efforts to fully extinguish the blaze. Hospital officials have assured that there is no cause for concern for relatives of the patients. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

