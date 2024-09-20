Zayed Khan's Rs 1500 crore net worth? Main Hoon Na star shares financial advice

Zayed Khan recently shared his thoughts on managing wealth and offered financial advice for youngsters. In a recent interview, the 'Main Hoon Na' star was asked if he has a net worth of Rs 1500 crore. The actor laughed off the claim but highlighted the importance of saving for emergencies and people spending money just to impress others online. He said, "80 percent of people are becoming broke these days and suggested that one should live within means, showing off isn’t about bling".

Zayed Khan on managing finance

In a candid conversation with Subhojit Ghosh, Zayed revealed some financial tips for the upcoming actors and professionals. He said, “If I tell you, you’ll wonder why you didn’t think of this before. There is a saying, ‘If you can afford a Ferrari, buy a Mercedes, and if you can afford a Mercedes, buy a Fiat’. We are in the age of social media, where your image is… You’re probably living a life you cannot afford. Some people are doing really well, but 80% of them are not. They’re becoming broke. They have EMIs, debt, and then they do stupid things in order to rectify stupid things. It’s a rabbit hole.”

“Live within your means. Showing off isn’t about bling. It could just be the courtesy that you show in life. Try to do things that benefit you, or give you an edge over someone. The numbers will follow. But live within your means. You don’t have to wear something new every day or be embarrassed about where you come from. Just be who you are. There are going to be a*****s in life. Are you impressing them? There’s a saying that goes, ‘I don’t know what the way to success is, but the sure way to failure is to please everybody’", he added.

Zayed said, “I don’t know if this is the way forward for youngsters, but grow a spine, have character… There is a very famous saying, ‘The world is in need of warriors, not parasites’. It’s up to you whether you want to be a parasite or a warrior."

Zayed Khan's work

Zayed Khan who was last seen in the film 'Sharafat Gayi Tel Lene' in 2015 also tried his hand in the television show 'Haasil'. The 44-year-old actor is now looking to make his comeback in Bollywood with a bang.

