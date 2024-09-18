Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight

    During her talk, Sengupta pointed that Akbar's famed policy of "Sulh-i-Kul" (peace with all) only began in the late 1570s, over two decades into his rule. "For the first couple of decades of his reign, Akbar was not the tolerant figure he is often portrayed as," she said.

    Renowned journalist and author Nandini Sengupta, a Bal Sahitya Academy Puraskar awardee, made thought-provoking remarks about Emperor Akbar at the Pondy Lit Fest 2023. She challenged the commonly held perception of Akbar as a secular and tolerant ruler, particularly during the earlier years of his reign.

    During her talk, Sengupta pointed that Akbar's famed policy of "Sulh-i-Kul" (peace with all) only began in the late 1570s, over two decades into his rule. "For the first couple of decades of his reign, Akbar was not the tolerant figure he is often portrayed as," she said.

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research

    Sengupta added that Akbar's initial years as a ruler did not reflect the progressive and inclusive image often associated with him. "We keep talking about Akbar being secular. But I don't think a medieval monarch would even understand secularism if it came and bit him on the nose."

    In her exploration of Akbar's military campaigns, she highlighted two significant battles that took place during his reign: the siege of Chauragarh, where Rani Durgavati and her son were killed, and the siege of Chittor. Sengupta noted that Asaf Khan, Akbar's general, was instrumental in both events, raising questions about the emperor's approach to governance and warfare.

    Sengupta is one of the distinguished speakers at the upcoming Pondy Lit Fest 2024, which will be held from September 20 to September 22, 2024, at the Sri Aurobindo Society in Puducherry. The festival, in its 7th edition, promises substantive discussions on India's potential and challenges, with a focus on topics like defense, security, spirituality, and science. This year's theme, "Bharat in the New Age," draws inspiration from Sri Aurobindo's concept of "Bharat Shakti."

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Three-Day Event in Puducherry a Celebration of Bharat Shakti

