'I felt uncomfortable...', Shama Sikander says a superstar improvised scene to hug her

Shama Sikander recently opened up about an unsettling experience during an advertisement shoot. In an interview she revealed how an actor's inappropriate improvisation left her feeling uncomfortable. Shama also discussed the broader issues of casting couch practices in Bollywood

Shama Sikander, recognized for her role in Yeh Meri Life Hai, recently recounted an uncomfortable experience during an advertisement shoot in an interview. She discussed how an actor improvised a scene inappropriately, sharing her feelings about being hugged in a way that made her uncomfortable.

In her explanation, Shama noted that the hug was not part of the original script. She expressed that the actor seemed to want to hug her for reasons beyond the scene. Shama described the situation, saying that during the shoot, the actor improvised by suggesting he would put the jewelry on his wife (her character) and then twirl and hug her. When he attempted to hug her, she felt uneasy about the nature of the touch, emphasizing that she had never encountered such discomfort before.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt has attention deficit disorder? Here's what we know about the 'Jigra' actress

Reflecting on her experiences, Shama stated that she has collaborated with many individuals and has male friends who have never made her feel uncomfortable. She found the incident with the actor particularly shocking and questioned why a superstar would behave in such a manner. Shama conveyed her disbelief, pointing out that despite working with numerous people, this was a bizarre encounter. She resolved never to work with that actor again, regardless of her own career advancements.

Shama also addressed the issue of the casting couch in Bollywood, sharing a moment when she was prepared for a significant film project. Just as she was getting her makeup done, she learned that her shoot was canceled because a very prominent star had not shown up. As she was leaving, the director informed her that she had been replaced. Shama admitted that she was taken aback and cried throughout the night, highlighting that such sudden dropouts are unfortunately common in the film industry.

Latest Videos