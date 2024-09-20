Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Weekend Getaways from Delhi: Explore 5 must-visit short trips

    Escape the hustle of Delhi with these five rejuvenating weekend getaways, each offering unique adventures, rich culture, and serene landscapes for a perfect retreat.
     

    First Published Sep 20, 2024, 12:53 PM IST

    Tired from the busy life of the office and seeking quick rejuvenation without much time investment? Weekend getaways are the perfect solution! Escape the hustle and bustle of Delhi with these five must-visit short trips. Each destination offers a unique blend of adventure, culture, and relaxation, ensuring you return refreshed and inspired. Whether you’re drawn to historical landmarks, serene landscapes, or vibrant markets, these getaways promise an enriching experience just a few hours away. Let’s explore your ideal weekend escape!

     

    Agra

    The famous Taj Mahal is located in Agra, a short distance from Delhi. Explore this UNESCO World Heritage site, visit the Agra Fort, and enjoy local delicacies like petha for a memorable weekend escape.

     

    Jaipur

    Known as the pink city, Jaipur is home to impressive palaces and forts like the Amber Fort and Hawa Mahal. Wander the vibrant markets, taste Rajasthani cuisine, and immerse yourself in the city’s rich heritage and culture.
     

    Rishikesh

    Rishikesh is perfect for adventure enthusiasts, offering exciting activities like white water rafting and trekking. Located next to the Ganges River, it is a peaceful place for yoga and meditation, making it an ideal place to immerse yourself in city life.


     

    Nainital

    This beautiful hill station is famous for its beautiful lakes and lush vegetation. Enjoy boating on Lake Naini, explore the surrounding mountains, and enjoy breathtaking views from Snow View Point and relax.

    Manesar

    Manesar, a quick drive from Delhi, offers a blend of luxury resorts and picturesque countryside. Enjoy a relaxing weekend with spa treatments, or take part in team building activities, making it a great option for family and friends.

