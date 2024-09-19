Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'One Nation One Election is Impossible in Democracy': Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar

    Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar opposed the 'One Nation, One Election' policy, accusing the BJP of destabilizing regional governments. He recognized former PM Deve Gowda's leadership and addressed accusations regarding MLA Muniratna's arrest, denying involvement and attributing BJP's influence on Muniratna.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 19, 2024, 9:56 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 19, 2024, 9:56 AM IST

    Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar expressed strong opposition to the 'One Nation, One Election' policy proposed by the central government. Speaking at the Kumarakrupa Government Guest House, Shivakumar criticized the BJP, accusing it of attempting to destabilize governments through this initiative, which he termed as 'Operation Kamal.'

    Shivakumar said, "In our constitution and democratic system, 'One Nation, One Election' is simply not possible. It is ridiculous that the BJP is pushing for this to destabilize regional governments. They aim to curb the growth of regional parties."

    Politics over 'one nation, one election': Oppn dubs it 'impractical', 'classic Modi-Shah jumla'; BJP reacts

    He further added, "The central government has decided to implement this system to prevent the rise of regional parties. It is the BJP that is destabilizing state governments and promoting this agenda. However, this cannot work in a true democracy. Our leaders, Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi have already opposed this move, and we stand firmly with their views."

    Remarks on former PM Deve Gowda

    In response to a query about former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda being regarded as the supreme leader of the Vokkaliga community, Shivakumar acknowledged his leadership. "Deve Gowda was the Prime Minister of this country. Can anyone say that he is not a supreme leader? It was Congress that made him the Prime Minister, not the BJP. Leaders like BS Yediyurappa and R Ashok have made comments that are known to everyone. One should not make statements just based on convenience."

    Modi Cabinet clears 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, bill to be introduced in Winter Session

    When asked about a delegation of Vokkaliga leaders planning to meet him regarding the arrest of MLA Munirathna on charges of caste abuse and death threats, Shivakumar said, "A group of Vokkaliga leaders has sought an appointment, and I will hold discussions with them on Thursday."

    He also addressed the allegations against him and his brother, DK Suresh, saying, "The BJP is accusing us of conspiring against Munirathna. We have all seen his speeches, and our religious leaders have also taken note. Munirathna, a filmmaker, is now fully aligned with the BJP."

