'Nanu Nandini' song showcases lives of girls in Bengaluru PG, goes viral with over 13M views | WATCH

A viral song by social media personality Vicky humorously sheds light on challenges faced by girls in Bengaluru's PG accommodations, resonating with many residents and celebrities. Vicky is known for creating amusing content and gained fame for satirical speech translation videos during elections.

Bengaluru, a city bustling with traffic, has a new viral song which has garnered humungous attention among the residents, which showcases the life of girls living in PG. Often known as the Garden City, attracts countless villagers in pursuit of their dreams, with many seeking education and employment opportunities. These newcomers often find themselves in paying guest accommodations (PGs) while they navigate the job market.



Recently, a viral song by Vicky, a well-known social media personality, has shed light on the challenges faced by girls who travel from remote villages to stay in PG accommodations in Bengaluru. The song humorously highlights issues like food quality and the struggle to adapt to a new language, particularly English, among those who have studied in the Kannada medium.



The song's catchy lyrics, set to the tune of "I'm a Barbie girl in a Barbie world" have resonated with many, especially PG residents in Bengaluru. Notably, Gagan, known for "Dr. Bro" fame, expressed his admiration for the song. It has gained popularity not only among everyday viewers but also among celebrities, including Raghu Vine store, Divya Uruduga, and anchor Anupama Gowda from Bigg Boss.



Vicky, also recognized as Vickypedia Vicky, is a renowned humorist known for creating amusing content. He gained significant recognition for his satirical take on speech translation videos during elections. These videos humorously showcased the challenges faced by translators attempting to convert national leaders' Hindi speeches into local languages, often resulting in comical interpretations.

Vicky's comedy video became a sensation on social media, earning him a distinct level of fame. His latest song about the experiences of girls in Bengaluru’s PG accommodations continues to resonate with audiences, prompting many to share it with friends and colleagues.