Bengaluru: Power cut in Jayanagar today for maintenance; check affected areas

Many parts of Jayanagar will experience a power outage today, November 13, 2024, as Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) conducts emergency maintenance work on the substation. The power disruption is expected to last from 10 AM to 3 PM, affecting several localities in the area.

BESCOM has confirmed that the outage is part of necessary maintenance work to improve the city’s power supply infrastructure. The affected areas include Shakambari Nagar, Pipe Line Road, Raghavendra Swamy Mata, JP Nagar 1st Phase, 14th Cross Road, Salarpuria Apartments, Nagarjuna Apartments, Puttenahalli, and various blocks in Jayanagar, including the 4th, 5th, 7th, and 8th Blocks. Other impacted regions are ITI Layout, SBI Colony, RV Dental College surroundings, 24th Main, Behind LIC Office, LIC Colony, and GP Nagar across all six stages. Additionally, areas like 15th and 16th Cross Roads, Sindoora Convention Hall surroundings, Asdar Hospital, 15th Cross Under Pass, and Bannerghatta Road will also face a power cut.



BESCOM officials have stated that this power disruption is necessary for maintenance work aimed at improving the power supply in the city. The outage will also impact commercial areas such as Dollars Layout, Kalyani Magnum Apartments, and JP Nagar’s 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 6th phases, along with other parts of KR Layout, Rose Garden, Sarakki Garden, and Sangam Circle.

While BESCOM has apologized for the inconvenience, they assured the public that the maintenance work is essential for enhancing service reliability.

