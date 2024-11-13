Jharkhand Elections 2024: PM Modi urges voters to show ‘full enthusiasm in this festival of democracy’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged all the voters to vote in Jharkhand with full enthusiasm in the festival of democracy on Wednesday. The voting for 43 assembly seats in Jharkhand commenced today (November 13) with a total of 683 candidates trying their luck, including former CM Champai Soren and ex-MP Geeta Koda.

Jharkhand Elections 2024 PM Modi urges voters to show full enthusiasm in this festival of democracy gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 13, 2024, 8:47 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 13, 2024, 8:47 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged voters in the state of Jharkhand to show “full enthusiasm in this festival of democracy” amid the states' assembly elections today on November 13. Voters were urged by Modi to cast their ballots with "full enthusiasm" at the Jharkhand assembly elections' first round.

With 683 contestants vying for 43 assembly seats in Jharkhand, including former MP Geeta Kora and former chief minister Champai Soren, voting got underway this morning. The polling began around 7 am in these constituencies across 15 districts and will continue till 5 pm.

"Today is the first round of voting in the Jharkhand assembly elections. I urge all voters to vote with full enthusiasm in this festival of democracy," Modi said in a post in Hindi on X.

"I would want to use this opportunity to extend my sincere congratulations to all of my young friends who will be casting their first ballots! Do not forget: "pehle matdan, phir jalpaan." he added.

The second phase of elections will be held on November 20 in the state while the counting of votes will be done on November 23.

Altogether 683 candidates - 609 men, 73 women and a third gender person - are in the fray in the 43 seats. Out of the 43 assembly seats, 17 are reserved for general, 20 for scheduled tribes and 6 seats for scheduled castes.

A total of 15,344 polling stations have been set up for the first phase of elections. Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar said all preparations for voting have been completed and polling personnel have reached stations. Mock polls began at 5.30 am, he said.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-117 November 13 2024: Check winning ticket prize money Rs 1 crore winner anr

Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-117 November 13 2024: Who will 1st prize worth Rs 1 crore ?

Rs 1.5 lakh crore needed for human led Chandrayaan mission says ISRO chief S Somanath vkp

'Rs 1.5 lakh crore needed for human-led Chandrayaan mission', says ISRO chief S Somanath

Kerala: Tutorial college principal arrested for sexually abusing student during arts festival in Kollam anr

Kerala: Tutorial college principal arrested for sexually abusing student during arts festival in Kollam

Delhi weather update: Dense smog brings visibility down; trains, flights likely to be impacted air quality very poor gcw

Delhi weather update: Dense smog brings visibility down; trains, flights likely to be impacted

Byelections in Kerala Wayanad and Chelakkara record nearly 10 percent voter turnout in first two hours anr

By-elections in Kerala: Wayanad and Chelakkara record nearly 10 per cent voter turnout in first two hours

Recent Stories

Zomato shares Swiggy surprise debut in share market on social media with beautiful message vkp

'You and I in this beautiful world': Zomato reacts to Swiggy's IPO debut with quirky message; post goes viral

Why cardiac risks rise in winter? Check tips to keep your heart healthy gcw

Why cardiac risks rise in winter? Check tips to keep your heart healthy

Who was Song Jae Rim? Korean actor passes away at the age of 39 ATG

Who was Song Jae Rim? Korean actor passes away at the age of 39

Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-117 November 13 2024: Check winning ticket prize money Rs 1 crore winner anr

Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-117 November 13 2024: Who will 1st prize worth Rs 1 crore ?

WATCH Akshay Kumar purchases Toyota Vellfire worth Rs 1.5 Crore; video goes viral RBA

WATCH: Akshay Kumar purchases Toyota Vellfire worth Rs 1.5 Crore; video goes viral

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon