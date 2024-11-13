Late-night fire ravages plastic factory in Bengaluru's Nayandahalli; firefighters battle blaze

A late-night fire erupted at a plastic factory in Bengaluru's Nayandahalli, damaging the facility and adjacent godowns. Suspected to be caused by a short circuit, the blaze spread rapidly, requiring five fire engines to contain it. Investigations into the cause are ongoing.

Bengaluru: A major fire broke out late at night at a plastic factory in Nayandahalli, causing extensive damage to the facility and adjoining godowns. The incident reportedly started around 1:00 a.m., with authorities suspecting that an electrical short circuit may have triggered the blaze.

Five fire engines rushed to the scene as firefighters tackled the flames, which spread quickly due to the large amounts of plastic materials and gunny bags stored on the premises. The blaze initially started in a shop and quickly spread to a plastic storage area nearby. As a result, two adjoining plastic godowns were also engulfed in flames.



Firefighters on site struggled to control the intense blaze, aggravated by the flammable materials stored within the factory and godowns. Their efforts, however, kept the fire contained to the immediate area, preventing further spread to nearby buildings.

This incident marks the second fire in a week. Last Thursday, a similar tragedy struck the Sriram Wood Factory near Attibele on the outskirts of Bengaluru. A massive fire, believed to have started accidentally around 3:30 a.m., destroyed the facility, which housed large stacks of timber. The blaze also spread to the nearby Ashirwad Food Company, which shares the premises.



Thick black smoke from the fire disrupted traffic along the busy Bengaluru-Hosur highway, with commuters facing reduced visibility and anxiety among residents in the area.

The Sriram Wood Factory, spread across several acres, is owned by businessman Harshad Patel. The fire has caused damage worth over five crores, with large quantities of timber destroyed.

