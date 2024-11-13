Musk, Ramaswamy, Ratcliffe, Huckabee, Noem and more: Who's who in Trump 2.0? Full list of appointees so far

US President-elect Donald Trump has swiftly moved to select key officials for his incoming administration. Here's a list of Trump 2.0's key appointees so far.

US President-elect Donald Trump has swiftly moved to select key officials for his incoming administration. Just days after his decisive victory in the November 5 election, Trump has begun appointing individuals to execute his “America First” agenda, focusing on priorities like border security, trade, and the economy. Several advisers and political allies have already been appointed to critical roles, including CIA Director, Middle East envoy, and White House Chief of Staff. Trump's initial picks highlight his emphasis on immigration—a central theme of his 2024 campaign. Reports indicate that Trump's second-term team structure will likely differ from his first administration. In an interview last month, he noted that a major mistake during his first term was choosing "disloyal, bad people." Here's a look at key appointees of Trump 2.0 so far:

1. Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy: Head of Department of Government Efficiency Elon Musk and former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy will lead the newly proposed Department of Government Efficiency, announced by Donald Trump. The department aims to dismantle government bureaucracy, cut excess regulations, and restructure federal agencies. Musk has been a strong advocate for the agency, promoting it under the acronym "Doge," referencing the Shiba Inu meme. The department will conduct a complete audit of federal finances and performance, recommending drastic reforms to reduce government spending, with Musk targeting a $2 trillion cut. Ramaswamy, a biotech entrepreneur with no government experience, has been involved in high-impact discussions regarding roles in Trump's administration. Although he previously ran for the Republican nomination, his corporate background has focused on cost-cutting, including his involvement with Buzzfeed, where he urged staff reductions and the hiring of conservative commentators. While the cost cuts promoted by Musk and Ramaswamy may include deregulation, they could have direct implications for Musk's own companies, such as Tesla, SpaceX, X, and Neuralink. Also read: 'Threat to bureaucracy': Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy's 1st reaction after Trump picks them to lead DOGE

2. Pete Hegseth: Defense Secretary US President-elect Donald Trump announced on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, that he is nominating Fox News host and Army veteran Pete Hegseth as his defense secretary. Hegseth, who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, previously ran for the U.S. Senate in Minnesota in 2012 before joining Fox News. “With Pete at the helm, America’s enemies are on notice — Our Military will be Great Again, and America will Never Back Down,” Trump said in a statement. “Nobody fights harder for the Troops, and Pete will be a courageous and patriotic champion of our ‘Peace through Strength’ policy."

3. Kristi Noem: Homeland Security secretary President-elect Donald Trump has selected South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem to lead the Department of Homeland Security, a key position overseeing the nation's immigration system. Trump's administration has focused heavily on immigration enforcement, including border security and large-scale deportations, and Noem's appointment is seen as crucial in fulfilling these promises. She will oversee agencies such as U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). Trump praised Noem for her strong stance on border security, highlighting her decision as governor to send National Guard troops to the Texas-Mexico border. Her leadership will be instrumental in implementing Trump's immigration crackdown.

4. John Ratcliffe: CIA Director Donald Trump on Tuesday announced his selection of John Ratcliffe, former Director of National Intelligence, to lead the Central Intelligence Agency. Ratcliffe, who has been a close ally of Trump, served as the top US intelligence official during the final months of Trump’s first term, after being confirmed in May 2020. Ratcliffe, previously a US attorney in Texas and a member of the House of Representatives, faced a partisan confirmation process, receiving no support from Senate Democrats. During his tenure as DNI, Ratcliffe was criticized by Democratic lawmakers and former intelligence officials, who accused him of declassifying intelligence to benefit Trump and his allies, a claim that his office denied. Additionally, news reports raised concerns that Ratcliffe had overstated his counter-terrorism experience as a prosecutor in Texas. Despite these controversies, Trump’s decision to appoint Ratcliffe to the CIA reflects his continued reliance on loyal allies for key roles in his administration. Also read: Donald Trump picks John Ratcliffe as CIA Director, ending speculation around Kash Patel

5. Steven Witkoff: Middle East envoy Donald Trump has selected Steven Witkoff, a real estate executive from New York City and a longtime friend, to serve as his Middle East envoy in the upcoming administration. Witkoff has deep connections with Trump and the Trump Organization, having been both a significant donor and an adviser. He also served as an expert witness in the New York attorney general's case against Trump’s family and their business.

6. Mike Huckabee: US Ambassador to Israel President-elect Donald Trump has nominated former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee to be the next U.S. ambassador to Israel, signaling a strong pro-Israel stance in his upcoming administration’s approach to the Middle East. Huckabee, an evangelical Christian and longtime supporter of Israel, has consistently backed Jewish settlements in the West Bank and is a prominent figure within Trump’s pro-Israel evangelical base, which turned out in large numbers for him in the November 5 election. Huckabee previously hosted a Fox News program and ran for the Republican presidential nomination twice. His nomination was met with praise from senior Israeli officials, who have welcomed Trump’s election as a continuation of staunch US support. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and members of his right-wing coalition, who oppose Palestinian statehood, celebrated Huckabee’s appointment. Netanyahu’s allies, including Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, expressed eagerness to work with Huckabee to strengthen ties with the U.S. Meanwhile, Huckabee has criticized President Joe Biden for pressuring Israel to show restraint in the Gaza conflict, opposing Biden's calls for a ceasefire. Huckabee’s appointment is seen as reinforcing Trump’s support for Israel, especially in a time of escalating regional tensions, as Israel faces ongoing conflicts with Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

7. William 'Bill' McGinley: White House counsel President-elect Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that William "Bill" McGinley will serve as his White House counsel, filling a key position within the West Wing. McGinley previously served as White House cabinet secretary for two and a half years during Trump’s first term and has extensive experience representing high-profile clients on matters related to campaign finance, ethics, and more.

8. Susie Wiles: White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, recently appointed as White House Chief of Staff, was a senior adviser on Trump’s 2024 campaign and is considered a key figure in his team. Known as the strategist behind his political resurgence, the 67-year-old Wiles has deep roots in Florida’s political scene and even worked on Ronald Reagan's 1980 campaign. She also played a pivotal role in helping Ron DeSantis secure his first win as Florida governor. “Susie Wiles just helped me achieve one of the greatest political victories in American history,” Trump remarked on November 7, announcing her appointment. Wiles’ selection is expected to be significant for the new administration, given her strong relationship with Trump and her proven leadership. Her success in guiding Trump's campaign reflects her unique approach and adaptability, assets likely to shape the direction of his administration.

9. Stephen Miller: Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller, 39, has been named deputy chief of staff for policy in President-elect Donald Trump’s new administration, according to a recent post by Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, on X. “This is another fantastic pick by the president,” Vance wrote, endorsing Miller’s appointment. A former senior adviser to Trump, Miller has been a prominent advocate of strict immigration policies, leading America First Legal, an organization that focuses on issues such as free speech and national security. Miller was instrumental in crafting some of Trump’s most controversial policies during his first term, including the policy that led to the separation of migrant families. Miller has been a vocal proponent of Trump’s 2024 promise to initiate mass deportations and is known for his hardline rhetoric on immigration. At a recent Trump campaign rally in New York, Miller declared, “America is for Americans and Americans only,” underscoring his stance on immigration issues. His new role is likely to reinforce Trump’s commitment to stringent immigration measures, making Miller a key figure in shaping policy during Trump’s upcoming term.

10. Mike Waltz: National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, a former Army Green Beret and combat veteran of Afghanistan, has been chosen as national security adviser in President-elect Donald Trump’s administration. A Congressman from Florida and co-chair of the India Caucus, Waltz has served in the US House of Representatives since 2019. Known for his outspoken criticism of President Joe Biden’s foreign policies toward China, Afghanistan, and Ukraine, Waltz notably condemned the US withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021, advocating instead for a stronger American stance on global security issues. Waltz has consistently pushed for a more assertive US foreign policy, especially regarding China and the ongoing war in Ukraine, urging Europe to amplify its support for Ukraine. In 2022, he also called for a US boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics, citing China’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In his new role, Waltz is expected to focus on key international issues, including supporting Ukraine’s defense, managing Russia-North Korea relations, addressing conflicts in the Middle East, and navigating the complex challenges posed by Israel’s conflicts with Hamas and Hezbollah.

11. Tom Homan: Border Czar Donald Trump has appointed Tom Homan, 62, as his “border czar,” stating on social media that “there is nobody better at policing and controlling our Borders.” In this role, Homan, who led U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) during Trump’s first term, will oversee a large-scale deportation program, tasked with returning “all Deportation of Illegal Aliens back to the Country of Origin.” Trump has pledged this to be the “largest deportation operation” in U.S. history, raising concerns among migrant rights advocates. Homan has defended the scope of the operation as humane, though at a July conference in Washington, D.C., he expressed willingness to lead “the biggest deportation operation this country’s ever seen.” He has faced criticism in the past for his support of Trump’s “zero tolerance” policy, which resulted in thousands of family separations at the border.

12. Elise Stefanik: US ambassador to the United Nations Elise Stefanik has been appointed as the US ambassador to the United Nations, a position in which she is expected to champion Trump’s “America First” agenda. Described by Trump as “an incredibly strong, tough, and smart America First fighter,” Stefanik has been a steadfast supporter, notably voting against certifying Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory and becoming the first House member to endorse Trump’s latest White House bid. Currently the third-ranking Republican in the House, the 40-year-old New York representative has also gained attention for her active stance against campus antisemitism. In a post on Truth Social, Trump praised Stefanik’s appointment, stating she would bring “Peace through Strength” and advance “America First National Security policies” at the UN Stefanik’s strong alignment with Trump and her vocal support of his policies make her a strategic choice for this high-profile role, where she is likely to take a firm stance on issues aligned with Trump’s foreign policy vision.

13. Lee Zeldin: Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Lee Zeldin, 44, has been nominated to lead the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), despite lacking direct environmental experience. A former US Congressman from New York, Zeldin is a loyal supporter of President-elect Trump and has vowed to back Trump’s agenda of deregulating energy extraction and reducing regulatory barriers. Zeldin’s appointment signals a focus on energy policies aimed at boosting US energy dominance while addressing environmental concerns in a way that aligns with Trump’s broader economic goals. In a post on X, Zeldin expressed his honor in accepting the role, stating that he aims to restore U.S. energy dominance, revitalize the auto industry, and make the country a global leader in AI, all while ensuring access to clean air and water. Trump praised Zeldin’s potential to “set new standards on environmental review and maintenance,” emphasizing that his leadership would help the U.S. grow in a structured and healthy manner.

