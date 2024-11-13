Entertainment
Yaariyan actor Himansh Kohli gets married: See wedding pics
Bollywood star Himansh Kohli ties the knot.
Himansh Kohli ties the knot in temple wedding ceremony
Himansh Kohli's wedding rituals held in Delhi
Bride's details are yet to be revealed.
Himansh referred to his wife as Vini.
Himansh Kohli shares wedding photos.
Photos show Himansh in wedding attire.
Himansh in purple, bride in traditional lehenga.
Himansh kisses his bride's forehead.
Himansh debuted in 2014 with 'Yaariyan'.
Himansh Kohli also starred in 'Ranchi Diaries'.
