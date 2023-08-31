Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ‘Cheetah is the new King of Jungle’: Dr Bro’s viral humorous video

    Renowned Karnataka YouTuber Dr Bro, famous for humorous travel vlogs, surprises viewers with a unique Cheetah birthday celebration. His distinctive style blends humor and travel, capturing hearts and gaining massive engagement.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 31, 2023, 3:54 PM IST

    Gagan Srinivas, widely known as Dr Bro, a renowned YouTuber hailing from Karnataka, has captivated his audience with a strange and unique birthday celebration of Cheetah. Dr Bro, famous for his travel vlogs and Kannada-language content, has gained fame for his humour-infused videos from various global destinations.

    In a recent video that has taken social media by storm, Dr Bro can be seen celebrating the birthday of a Cheetah, leaving his viewers flabbergasted. The YouTuber's trademark greeting, "Namaskara Devru" (Hello god), has become a familiar introduction in his videos.

    Dr Bro, is an avid traveller who fearlessly explores different parts of the world while conversing in Kannada. From his journeys to Afghanistan and Pakistan to other countries, he has exhibited his courage across diverse terrains and cultures. His most recent adventure led him to Uganda, where he documented the lives and lifestyles of the locals, often accompanied by heartwarming anecdotes.

    Dr Bro's unique ability to blend light-hearted humour with his travel narratives has endeared him to his audience. A particular highlight from his recent video showcases him interacting with a Cheetah, adorning the majestic animal with a birthday hat and shawl. The heartening footage has surpassed an impressive 1.60 lakh likes within just an hour of its upload.

    During the video, Dr. Bro playfully converses with the Cheetah, proclaiming it as the new "King of the Jungle," humorously dethroning the lion from its traditional role. Fans have flooded the comments section with heart emojis, expressing their admiration for Dr. Bro's unique approach.

    Known for his cheerful and engaging hosting style, Dr Bro continues to leave a long-lasting mark on his audience. His recent encounter with a giant gorilla during his Uganda trip resonated with him, leading him to fondly recall his grandmother. Drawing a lighthearted comparison, he remarked humorously that the gorilla's eating style reminded him of his grandmother's eating habits.

     

    Last Updated Aug 31, 2023, 3:54 PM IST
