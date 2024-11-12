BREAKING: Karnataka Congress' Zameer Ahmed apologises for 'Kaalia' racist slur against Kumaraswamy

Karnataka Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan apologised for calling former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy "Kaalia," a remark he claimed was made out of a long-standing friendship. Despite his clarification, the comment sparked outrage, with JD(S) demanding action and widespread criticism on social media.

Karnataka Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan has apologised for a controversial remark he made about former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. The Congress leader referred to Kumaraswamy as "Kaalia" during a campaign speech in Channapatna, which sparked widespread outrage, especially on social media.

Speaking to the media in Mysuru, Khan expressed regret, saying he was sorry if his comments hurt anyone. He explained that he and Kumaraswamy have been close friends for years, and his remarks were made out of affection, not disrespect. Khan said, “We’ve been calling each other names as friends since our political careers began. He called me ‘short,’ and I called him ‘black.’ It was just friendly banter.”



Khan clarified that this was not the first time he had called Kumaraswamy “Kaalia.” He added, “If anyone feels hurt, I apologise. But this isn’t the first time I have called him this.”

The remark was made during Khan’s campaign for Congress candidate CP Yogeshwar, who is running in the Channapatna assembly by-election. Khan mentioned that Yogeshwar left Congress for personal reasons, and then joined the BJP. Khan claimed that Yogeshwar didn’t want to join JD(S) because he felt Kumaraswamy was “more dangerous” than the BJP.

This is not the first time Khan has made similar comments about Kumaraswamy’s appearance. Three years ago, he made a similar remark in Bidar, saying, “I’m short and God made me short. God made him dark and hence ‘Kaalia.’ If I call a fair person black, then it’s wrong. Black will be black only, right?”

Khan’s comments have led to widespread criticism, especially on social media. Many found his words offensive, and the JD(S) has demanded action, calling the remark a racial slur.

