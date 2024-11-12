BREAKING: Karnataka Congress' Zameer Ahmed apologises for 'Kaalia' racist slur against Kumaraswamy

Karnataka Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan apologised for calling former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy "Kaalia," a remark he claimed was made out of a long-standing friendship. Despite his clarification, the comment sparked outrage, with JD(S) demanding action and widespread criticism on social media.

Karnataka Congress Zameer Ahmed apologises for Kaalia racist slur against Kumaraswamy vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 12, 2024, 3:10 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 12, 2024, 3:40 PM IST

Karnataka Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan has apologised for a controversial remark he made about former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. The Congress leader referred to Kumaraswamy as "Kaalia" during a campaign speech in Channapatna, which sparked widespread outrage, especially on social media.

Speaking to the media in Mysuru, Khan expressed regret, saying he was sorry if his comments hurt anyone. He explained that he and Kumaraswamy have been close friends for years, and his remarks were made out of affection, not disrespect. Khan said, “We’ve been calling each other names as friends since our political careers began. He called me ‘short,’ and I called him ‘black.’ It was just friendly banter.”

Waqf property dispute: Will not take away farmers' land, says Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan

Khan clarified that this was not the first time he had called Kumaraswamy “Kaalia.” He added, “If anyone feels hurt, I apologise. But this isn’t the first time I have called him this.”

The remark was made during Khan’s campaign for Congress candidate CP Yogeshwar, who is running in the Channapatna assembly by-election. Khan mentioned that Yogeshwar left Congress for personal reasons, and then joined the BJP. Khan claimed that Yogeshwar didn’t want to join JD(S) because he felt Kumaraswamy was “more dangerous” than the BJP.  

'Cannot remove me from cabinet', says Minister Zameer Ahmed amid communal controversy

This is not the first time Khan has made similar comments about Kumaraswamy’s appearance. Three years ago, he made a similar remark in Bidar, saying, “I’m short and God made me short. God made him dark and hence ‘Kaalia.’ If I call a fair person black, then it’s wrong. Black will be black only, right?”

Khan’s comments have led to widespread criticism, especially on social media. Many found his words offensive, and the JD(S) has demanded action, calling the remark a racial slur.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Karnataka HC slams BESCOM officials for negligence in boy's electrocution case vkp

Karnataka HC slams BESCOM officials for negligence in boy's electrocution case

Bengaluru Man arrested for killing two colleagues in drunken dispute just 10 months after jail release vkp

Bengaluru: Man arrested for killing two colleagues in drunken dispute, just 10 months after jail release

Bengaluru BBMP to seal properties with unpaid tax arrears from December 1 vkp

Bengaluru: BBMP to seal properties with unpaid tax arrears from December 1

Dharwad Congress leader Ismail Tamatgar brothers arrested for attacking constable over parking dispute vkp

Dharwad: Congress leader Ismail Tamatgar's brothers arrested for attacking constable over parking dispute

Bengaluru Ibis hotel in Sampangi Rama nagar gets bomb threat via email probe underway vkp

Bengaluru's Ibis hotel in Sampangi Rama nagar gets bomb threat via email, probe underway

Recent Stories

Hampi to Mysore: 7 stunning tourist spots to visit in Karnataka ATG

Hampi to Mysore: 7 stunning tourist spots to visit in Karnataka

Uttar Pradesh emerges as a major sports hub under CM Yogi's leadership vkp

Uttar Pradesh emerges as a major sports hub under CM Yogi's leadership

California-based engineer held at Delhi's IGI airport for 'raping' techie at Kolkata hotel two years ago shk

California-based engineer held at Delhi's IGI airport for 'raping' techie at Kolkata hotel

Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan to Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan Bollywood's 5 most iconic interfaith marriages NTI

Kareena-Saif to Shah Rukh-Gauri: Bollywood’s 5 most iconic interfaith marriages

When Ajay Devgn was scolded by his mother-in-law Tanuja NTI

When Ajay Devgn was scolded by his mother-in-law Tanuja

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon