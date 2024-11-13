IMD predicts 3-day rainfall in Bengaluru, forecasts drop in temperatures

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts light to moderate rain in Bengaluru and surrounding districts after a dry spell, with temperatures expected to drop slightly. Rainfall may continue for three days as a low-pressure system develops, bringing cloudy, cooler, and foggy mornings.

After nearly two weeks of dry weather and a sluggish northeast monsoon, Bengaluru is expected to see light to moderate rain over the next few days. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a cyclonic circulation forming over the southwest Bay of Bengal is forecast to intensify into a low-pressure area. This weather system, observed on Monday, is expected to move westward toward the coast of Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka within the next two days, bringing rainfall to several districts in Karnataka.

The IMD predicts isolated light to moderate rain showers across Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru City, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Tumkur, and Ramanagara districts starting Tuesday. IMD Bengaluru’s Scientist ‘E’, CS Patil, indicated that the southern hinterlands of Karnataka would likely experience widespread rainfall over the next five days.



"Daytime temperatures in the region are expected to drop by two to three degrees Celsius in the coming days," Patil said. On Monday, Bengaluru recorded a high of 27 to 28 degrees Celsius, which could see a slight dip with the incoming weather system. While some areas in northern Karnataka may also experience light rain, much of the region is likely to remain dry.



The IMD forecasts cloudy skies and foggy mornings in Bengaluru for the next few days, with sunrise at 6:17 AM and sunset at 5:50 PM. Wednesday is likely to bring moderate rain accompanied by thunder and lightning, with winds blowing from the east at an estimated speed of 19 km/h.

This weather pattern is expected to offer some relief to Bengaluru residents who have been experiencing unusually dry conditions.

