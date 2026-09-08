A Hong Kong woman has successfully raised Rs 47 lakh through a GoFundMe campaign to help her Indian domestic worker, Mariyam Shaikh, buy a home. The fundraiser addresses Shaikh's urgent need for stability after fleeing an abusive family, facing years of emotional and physical abuse, and supporting a terminally ill husband.

A woman in Hong Kong recently launched a GoFundMe campaign, successfully raising Rs 47 lakh for her Indian domestic worker, Mariyam Shaikh, to help her secure a home after experiencing significant personal hardship. The initiative, which garnered widespread support and empathy, was completed on September 7, aiming to provide much-needed stability and a foundation for Shaikh and her family to rebuild their lives.

Mariyam Shaikh has endured years of profound emotional and physical abuse, a harrowing ordeal that left her vulnerable, without a permanent home, and struggling to find peace. Further compounding her already immense struggles, she is also currently bearing the heavy responsibility of supporting a terminally ill husband, adding another layer of urgency to her need for a secure living situation.

A Compassionate Initiative by Her Employer

The decision to launch the GoFundMe campaign was spearheaded by Mariyam Shaikh's employer in Hong Kong. Witnessing firsthand the profound struggles and the relentless emotional and physical trauma Mariyam had endured, her employer felt an urgent moral imperative to take concrete action. This Hong Kong woman's initiative was born out of deep concern for Shaikh's immediate well-being and a recognition of her critical need for stability, security, and a safe haven. This act of compassion highlights a profound bond that can form between employers and their domestic workers, transcending professional boundaries to offer crucial support during times of severe adversity. The employer's direct intervention provided a vital lifeline, offering a tangible path for Shaikh to escape the cycle of hardship and begin a new chapter.

Why the Fundraiser Was Crucial

The dire circumstances faced by Shaikh unequivocally prompted her employer in Hong Kong to take action. Fleeing an abusive environment had left Shaikh not only homeless but also with severely limited options to rebuild her life independently. The sustained emotional and physical trauma she suffered created an urgent and undeniable need for external intervention and financial assistance to help her reclaim her life.

Beyond her personal ordeal of abuse and homelessness, Shaikh bears the incredibly heavy responsibility of caring for her husband, who is terminally ill. The funds raised were specifically intended to alleviate the immediate crisis of homelessness, provide a stable foundation for her family's future, and allow her to focus on caring for her husband without the added burden of housing insecurity.

Overwhelming Support and Lasting Impact

The GoFundMe campaign quickly garnered overwhelming support from individuals across the community, leading to the impressive collection of ₹47 lakh. This substantial sum, secured by September 7, reflects the immense solidarity, empathy, and compassion shown by numerous contributors towards Mariyam Shaikh’s severe plight. The rapid success of the campaign underscored a collective desire to provide tangible assistance to someone facing such profound difficulties.

The success of the fundraiser ensures that Shaikh can now proceed with the vital step of purchasing a home, offering her and her terminally ill husband a safe, secure, and permanent environment. It marks a critical and transformative step towards overcoming the severe challenges she has faced and establishing a foundation for healing and recovery.

With the funds now securely in place, Mariyam Shaikh can focus her energies on establishing a stable home and providing dedicated care for her husband during his illness. The immediate next steps will involve finalising the property purchase and meticulously planning for a new chapter, one hopefully free from the shadow of abuse, vulnerability, and housing insecurity, allowing her and her husband to live with dignity.