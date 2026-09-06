A 71-year-old Florida woman, Linda Jean Croteau, entered the Port Orange police station armed, fired a shot inside, then confronted officers outside. Police shot her, and she died the next day. FDLE is investigating; her motive remains unclear.

In a shocking yet unfolding situation in Florida, a 71-year-old woman was fatally shot following an officer-involved shooting outside the Port Orange Police Department in Florida, the USA, on September 3.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), the woman, identified as Linda Jean Crotea, was seen walking out of the front doors of the station with a handgun, stepping directly into the parking area where responding officers quickly converged on the scene.

The police officers immediately shot her as soon as the elderly woman opened fire, bringing a tense and dramatic conclusion to an incident that had begun minutes earlier inside the lobby of the station, where she had reportedly fired a shot toward civilian staff.

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How Did Shocking Incident Unfold at Florida Police Station?

Port Orange Police Department, which is located at 4545 S Clyde Morris Blvd, quickly became the centre of the high-stakes emergency response when 71-year-old Linda Jean Croteau entered the headquarters just after 8:30 a.m on Thursday, September 3.

In a viral video released by the Port Orange Police Department, an elderly woman was seen entering the lobby of the station with a handgun, walking up to the counter, and interacting briefly with the police staff before pulling out the firearm and discharging a round toward the records and employee area.

After a few minutes spent inside, Linda Jean Croteau slowly walked out through the front doors of the police department, leading to the high-stakes confrontation with responding officers in the lot. As soon as she reached the parking area outside the station, the 71-year-old continued to hold the weapon while moving toward the perimeter, prompting the officers to open fire.

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Linda Jean Croteau was subsequently transported to a local hospital in critical condition, where she unfortunately succumbed to her injuries the following day. The incident has prompted an investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) to review the use of force and the exact sequence of events surrounding the shooting.

The police officers had no other option but to open fire after Croteau continued to hold the handgun despite being confronted by officers outside the station, with police video showing officers repeatedly ordering her to drop the weapon.

Why Did Elderly Woman Target Police Station?

According to law enforcement officials, a clear motive behind the actions of 71-year-old Linda Jean Croteau has not been identified yet. Investigators and Port Orange Police Chief Manuel Marino stated that it remains unclear whether she had any prior grievances, previous contact, or history with the department,

However, an elderly woman’s stepson publicly said the family had ‘no idea’ why she did it, adding that Croteau was a ‘wonderful’ woman who sounded perfectly fine during a phone call the night before the incident. They had been preparing to move her to Georgia from Florida.

Moreover, Volusia County court records indicate that Croteau had no prior arrests or criminal record, not even a traffic ticket. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) continues its independent review into the officer-involved shooting. The police lobby remains closed to the public as the damage is being repaired.

It remains to be seen whether FDLE and local authorities will uncover any underlying factors, as official statements confirm that no definitive motive has been established.

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