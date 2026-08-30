Congress MP Tariq Anwar has called for India to provide all possible assistance to Nepal following a major disaster. Catastrophic flash floods and landslides have resulted in a humanitarian emergency, with hundreds dead and thousands missing.

Congress MP Tariq Anwar on Sunday expressed concern over the disaster in Nepal and said India should extend all possible assistance to the neighbouring country, including rescue operations and relief support. Anwar told reporters here, "It is very unfortunate that such a major disaster has occurred in Nepal. We should all think about how the people of Nepal will cope with it . As a neighbouring country, India should provide Nepal with every possible assistance, including helping rescue those who are stranded and providing all necessary support," the Congress MP added.

Catastrophic Floods Ravage Nepal

The catastrophic flash floods and landslides triggered by the glacial collapse on August 26 continue to constitute a major humanitarian emergency across Nepal and adjoining Tibet, particularly along the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli river systems. The situation remains fluid, with rescue, recovery and identification operations continuing under extremely difficult terrain and weather conditions.

The total number of bodies recovered following the devastating flash floods in Nepal has reached 788 as of 3 pm on Sunday, Nepal Police announced. Till 7 PM (NST) on August 30, 2026, the number of missing ones registered in the portal stands at 12327, whereas the official figure by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) shows 2502 people are missing.

Tamil Nadu Pilgrims Stranded

Meanwhile, families of 49 Tamil Nadu tourists who went on the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and were reportedly stranded after a flash flood in Nepal have urged the Central government to intervene and help trace the missing pilgrims.

The 49-member group, led by Sathya Narayanan, owner of Mahadev Kailash Tourist Agency in Chennai's Chromepet, had left Chennai on August 14 for the pilgrimage via Kathmandu. According to the family members, the group was at the immigration building on the morning of August 26 when a flash flood struck the region.(ANI)