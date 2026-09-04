A Special NDPS Court in Assam's Kamrup (Metro) district sentenced three persons—Shakil Khan, Yahiya Khan and Mithilesh Kumar—to 15 years' rigorous imprisonment and fined them Rs 2 lakh each in a 2020 drug trafficking case.

A Special Court under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in Assam's Kamrup (Metro) district has sentenced three persons to 15 years' rigorous imprisonment and fined them Rs 2 lakh each.

The Special Judge, NDPS, Kamrup (M), Guwahati, Assam, on September 3 convicted three persons, namely Shakil Khan, Yahiya Khan and Mithilesh Kumar, in connection with a case of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Guwahati Crime No 13/2020. After completion of a successful trial, the accused were found guilty of the offence under Sections 22 (c), 28, 29, 35 and 54 of the NDPS) Act and were convicted. Accordingly, all three accused, were sentenced to 15 years’ rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2 lakh each, in default, imprisonment of one year.

Details of the Drug Bust

According to the reports of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Guwahati, acting on specific information on October 14, 2020, NCB Guwahati Zonal Unit seized 2.146 Kg of Methamphetamine in tablet form near Rehaman Hospital Pvt. Ltd., VIP Road, Six Mile, Khanapara, which was recovered from the possession of three persons, namely Shakil Khan, Md. Yahiya Khan (both are residents of Manipur and Mithilesh Kumar of Bihar.

Accordingly, a case under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985 was registered vide NCB Guwahati Crime No 13/2020 and the accused persons were arrested by NCB Guwahati Zonal Unit. After completion of effective investigation, a complaint was filed on April 8, 2021.

After completion of trials, the Court on September 3 convicted and sentenced all three accused persons to 15 years' rigorous imprisonment. (ANI)