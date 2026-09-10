Union Minister Chirag Paswan expressed concern over the collapse of an under-construction bridge in Bihar's Vaishali. He stated that such incidents raise questions about quality and that accountability must be fixed against those responsible.

Paswan Raises Quality Concerns Over Bridge Collapse

Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Thursday expressed concern over the collapse of a bridge launcher in Vaishali and said that such incidents raise questions over the quality of infrastructure projects. Reacting to the incident, Paswan said that accountability should be fixed against those responsible and stressed the need for periodic inspections of infrastructure projects to ensure quality standards.

"Such incidents certainly cause concern for the government; often, they not only leave us embarrassed but also raise numerous questions regarding quality. If such incidents are occurring, not only must action be taken against those responsible, but I will also speak with the Chief Minister to ensure that the quality of all such infrastructure projects undergoes periodic inspections," Paswan said.

Six Injured in Vaishali Incident

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, a portion of an under-construction bridge collapsed in the Jalalpur area of Bihar’s Vaishali district on Thursday, leaving at least six people injured in the incident, officials said.

The collapse occurred while construction work was underway. A large section of the bridge structure came down, with construction material and steel components scattered across the area. At least six people were injured in the collapse. After the collapse, a huge crowd of people gathered at the site of the accident. The condition of the injured and further details about the incident are awaited.