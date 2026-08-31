A woman’s observations while travelling across Europe have sparked a social media debate over ageing, fitness and lifestyle in India.

A woman’s observations while travelling across Europe have sparked a social media debate over ageing, fitness and lifestyle in India. During her trip, the woman said she noticed how independently many Europeans in their 70s and 80s appeared to travel. From carrying their own luggage and walking considerable distances to navigating airports, railway stations and city streets without assistance, their physical independence stood out to her.

The experience prompted her to draw a stark comparison with what she believes is a more common reality in India, where many people begin experiencing difficulties with mobility, stamina and endurance as they age.

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She also highlighted the large number of elderly passengers using wheelchairs at airports, saying the sight made her question whether diet, physical activity and everyday lifestyle could be contributing to differences in mobility among older Indians.

"It honestly makes me wonder: there is something terribly wrong with Indian lifestyle when it comes to our diet, and physical activity?" People above 50 find it difficult to walk for long and we can see the huge number of wheelchair in airports during travels," she wrote on X.

"The real goal of being fit isn't just to live longer. It's to stay independent enough to enjoy those extra years," she added.

While some social media users agreed that Indians need to become more physically active and pay greater attention to diet and long-term health, others argued that comparing older Europeans with Indians oversimplifies a much broader issue.

Is India’s ageing crisis about lifestyle alone?

Regular physical activity, nutrition and maintaining strength can play an important role in preserving mobility, but factors such as healthcare access, income, urban design, road conditions, climate, transport systems and cultural habits can also shape how older people move around.

In many parts of India, dependence on family members for transportation and daily activities is also deeply embedded in social structures. Meanwhile, limited pedestrian infrastructure and a heavy reliance on two-wheelers and cars can make walking considerably less convenient.