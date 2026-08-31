A grandmother’s adorable concern for her granddaughter and innocent curiosity about air travel has won hearts online after a heartwarming video from Lucknow airport went viral.

A grandmother’s adorable concern for her granddaughter and innocent curiosity about air travel has won hearts online after a heartwarming video from Lucknow airport went viral. The elderly woman was waiting with her granddaughter for their flight to Hyderabad when she chose to sit beside the luggage, keeping a watchful eye over the bags.

The video was shared on Instagram by user Diva Dadi with the caption, "Dadi's little ways of caring for me will always melt my heart."

The clip captures the grandmother and granddaughter sharing a light-hearted conversation while waiting at the airport. The elderly woman’s childlike fascination with aeroplanes and her earnest questions about how flights are parked and protected from the rain is what makes it more heartwarming.

The conversation begins when the granddaughter asks her grandmother why she came and sat beside the luggage. The grandmother explains that she wanted to see the flight. When reminded that she had earlier admitted being scared, she immediately denies it.

She then reveals that she wanted to keep an eye on the luggage so that nobody could take it. Her granddaughter reassures her that luggage is not stolen at the airport, prompting the grandmother to confidently declare that they would now leave.

Her curiosity then turns towards the aircraft. The grandmother wonders where the aeroplane has been parked and asks where the flight is. When her granddaughter tells her that it is in the parking area, she innocently asks whether that is what the place is called.

Does the aeroplane get wet? Another innocent question follows. Her granddaughter patiently explains that the aircraft remains protected because it is parked under a covered area.

The grandmother continues asking about the flight's whereabouts. When told that the plane has not arrived yet and is parked elsewhere, she responds excitedly before confidently predicting that they would reach Hyderabad in two hours.

The simple exchange between the grandmother and granddaughter has struck a chord with viewers, with many saying the grandmother’s expressions reminded them of their own childhood memories with their grandparents.