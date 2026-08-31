Uttarakhand SDRF has been placed on high alert after an orange weather warning. Teams across the state have been told to monitor vulnerable areas, check rescue equipment and respond quickly to emergencies.

With the issue of the orange alert in the state by the Meteorological Department, Uttarakhand has taken steps to be fully prepared for any kind of weather-related disasters. All the SDRF teams in the state have been put on high alert.

Arpan Yaduvanshi, the SDRF Commandant, called upon the company commanders to review the preparedness of the teams operating at various places.

SDRF Teams Instructed To Be Fully Ready

In the course of the discussion, the commandant asked about the preparedness of the rescue personnel along with the current weather condition in the area.

They were instructed to stay alert for the entire duration of rainfall and keep themselves equipped with all kinds of rescue equipment and safety gear.

The personnel was told to reach the spot without delay when they receive any emergency calls.

Riverine, Drainage Areas and Landslide Zones To Be Monitored

The SDRF units have been advised to carefully monitor rivers, water streams, seasonal drainage, landslide prone slopes and other such vulnerable areas.

They have been advised to inform the residents about the weather conditions and the associated risks. Residents of vulnerable zones would be advised to take necessary precautions as the weather situation develops.

The teams are also supposed to keep the SDRF Control Room updated about weather conditions and the prevailing situation.

Safety of Rescue Personnel Comes First

The commandant said that the safety of rescue personnel should be the topmost priority during rescue operations.

The SDRF personnel have been asked to check necessary rescue equipment, which includes life jackets, helmets and other rescue gear, and ascertain whether all are available and in working condition.

Rescue operations should be carried out efficiently while ensuring proper safety measures.

Monitoring of SDRF in Uttarakhand

As per the orange alert, Uttarakhand SDRF continues to monitor the situation by its team members stationed throughout the state.

According to the SDRF force, its team members are ready to perform rescue and relief operation right away when any emergency takes place. It is an important component of the strategy being followed in view of the changing weather situation.