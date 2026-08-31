Mandya District Jail Superintendent Shanthamma was transferred to Ballari following allegations of negligence. The action came after an undertrial prisoner, ADLR Mohammed Hussain, was found with his girlfriend while receiving 'special treatment' at a hospital.

Jail Superintendent Transferred Over Negligence

Mandya District Jail Superintendent Shanthamma has been transferred to Ballari Central Prison following allegations of negligence in connection with an undertrial prisoner allegedly receiving special treatment at Mandya MIMS Hospital. Karnataka Director General of Police (Prisons) Alok Kumar issued the order transferring Shanthamma on special duty to Ballari Central Prison with immediate effect and until further orders. The action follows reports concerning undertrial prisoner ADLR Mohammed Hussain, who is lodged in connection with a land scam case. Hussain was reportedly shifted to Mandya MIMS Hospital citing back pain, despite allegations that he was not suffering from any illness. While at the hospital, Hussain was allegedly found staying with his girlfriend. The incident came to light during a visit by Mandya District Sessions Judge C Chandrashekhar.

Official Order Cites 'Prima Facie' Negligence

According to the transfer order, "prima facie, official negligence" was noticed on the part of Shantamma in connection with reports published and broadcast regarding the administration of Mandya District Prison. The order referred to media reports concerning alleged "royal hospitality" provided to an accused at MIMS and the discovery of an accused with a woman during a sudden inspection by the district judge.

"Until a comprehensive inquiry report is received, considering that it is not appropriate for Smt. Shantamma M., Superintendent of Mandya District Prison, to continue as the Superintendent of Mandya District Prison, orders are hereby issued to depute her on special duty to Bellary Central Prison with immediate effect and until further orders," the order stated.

The respective prison superintendents have also been directed to submit compliance reports to the head office regarding Shanthamma's relief and reporting.

Wider Allegations of Irregularities Surface

The development comes amid allegations of irregularities in the functioning of Mandya Jail. A petition purportedly signed by around 80 inmates has surfaced, containing an alleged "rate list" for various facilities inside the prison. Copies of the petition were reportedly circulated among the media and carried inmates' signatures, thumb impressions and undertrial prisoner numbers.

The alleged list includes purported monthly payments linked to specific prison cells and other facilities. Alok Kumar has said that the contents of the petition are being verified. (ANI)