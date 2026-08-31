A 24-year-old woman from Haryana is sparking a huge debate online. She earns Rs 65,000 a month but refuses to give any money to her retired father for household expenses, saying she wants to enjoy her own earnings.

Parents often sacrifice their own needs to give their children the best education possible. They cut corners on their own expenses, hoping that when their kids get good jobs, they will have some support in their old age. But this expectation is increasingly being challenged by the younger generation, who believe their earnings are their own right.

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Woman Refuses to Give Money to Father

A 24-year-old woman's social media post has started a massive online discussion. According to her post, she is from Hisar in Haryana. She completed her BBA from DU and then an MBA from a private college. Her father supported her throughout her education, both emotionally and financially. He has recently retired and now earns around Rs 35,000 per month from the rent of two shops.

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The woman has now started a job where she earns Rs 65,000 a month. After she started working, her father asked her to contribute to the household expenses. However, she is not willing to give him any money.

“Since I still live with my parents, they have a right to ask for a share of my salary. But I feel that I have earned this salary through my hard work,” the woman wrote. “I am grateful for everything my father did for me. But I believe parents should help their children build a career and fulfill their dreams. I am young and I want to use my salary to travel, explore the world, and experience life. I don't want to give every rupee I earn to my family.”

The post has led to a heated debate on social media. Many users have condemned the woman's decision. The incident has also sparked a conversation about the different expectations placed on sons versus daughters when it comes to supporting parents.