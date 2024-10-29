Who is behind airline hoax bomb threats? Maharashtra terror book author identified as source of emails

A Maharashtra man has been identified as the source of multiple hoax emails. Jagdish Uikey, who has authored a book on terrorism, claims to have deciphered a "terror code" predicting several bombings on trains and railway areas, prompting heightened security responses.

A 35-year-old man from the Maoist-affected Gondia district in Maharashtra's eastern Vidarbha region has been pinpointed as the originator of a string of hoax emails that triggered panic, led to flight delays, and heightened security measures at airports, airline offices, and railway stations. Jagdish Uikey, an author who has written a book on terrorism, asserts that he has cracked a secret terror code (25-MBA-5-MTR) predicting 30 bombings on trains and in railway areas over five days.

Uikey, who was previously apprehended in 2021, has been evading capture since the hoax emails were linked to him. According to sources from top security agencies, Uikey sent emails to multiple government entities, including the Prime Minister's Office, the Union Railway Minister, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and his deputy, as well as airline offices, the Director General of Police, and the Railway Protection Force.

On Monday, Nagpur police heightened security outside Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis's Trikoni Park residence after Uikey threatened to protest unless he was granted an audience to present his claims about a supposed terror code. Uikey also requested a meeting with PM Modi to discuss details he asserted to have regarding potential terror threats.

