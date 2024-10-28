Digital arrest scam heist: India loses Rs 120 crore in 3 months of 2024; PM Modi warns against cyber scam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his recent Mann Ki Baat address, issued a stark warning to the nation about a shocking surge in digital arrest scams, which cost Indians a staggering Rs 120.3 crore in the first quarter of 2024 alone.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his recent Mann Ki Baat address, issued a stark warning to the nation about a shocking surge in digital arrest scams, which cost Indians a staggering Rs 120.3 crore in the first quarter of 2024 alone. Revealing new data from the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP), PM Modi highlighted the escalating threat of cybercrimes, with an overwhelming 7.4 lakh complaints registered in the initial months of this year.

Among these, 46% encompassed various frauds, including digital arrest schemes, dubious trading offers, high-risk investment ploys, and romance-related scams.

Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) CEO Rajesh Kumar, cited by The Indian Express, shared eye-opening figures on the financial damage. Scammers managed to siphon off Rs 1,776 crore, with Rs 1,420.48 crore lost to trading scams, Rs 222.58 crore to investment frauds, and Rs 13.23 crore through deceptive romance schemes. The operatives behind these sophisticated scams were reportedly stationed in Southeast Asian countries like Myanmar, Laos, and Cambodia.

PM's Three-Step Strategy to Combat Digital Arrest Scams

In the 115th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, PM Modi broke down the tactics commonly used in digital arrest scams, detailing how scammers pose as government officials to scare unsuspecting individuals into compliance. Emphasizing that no government agency issues threats or demands payments over the phone, PM Modi urged citizens to resist fear. “Be aware that no investigating agency conducts such interrogations over the phone or video call. The three steps to digital security are: stop, think, and act,” he emphasized.

“As soon as you get a call, stop... don't panic, stay calm, don't take any hasty steps, don't give away your personal information to anyone; if possible, take a screenshot and record it for sure,” he advised. Reinforcing the need for caution, he added, “No government agency threatens you on the phone like this, neither inquires nor demands money on a video call like this.” Finally, he urged victims to “take action” by reporting incidents via the national cyber helpline 1930 or on cybercrime.gov.in.

Highlighting a real-life instance, PM Modi described a scammer impersonating police, CBI, narcotics, and even RBI officers to dupe individuals. “The fraudsters of digital arrest phone calls, at times impersonate as police, CBI, narcotics, at times RBI... using such various labels, they converse as fake officers with a lot of confidence,” Modi said, underscoring the need for heightened public vigilance.

Government Steps Up Cyber Defenses

PM Modi also outlined the government’s aggressive actions against these fraudulent networks, noting the blocking of thousands of fraudulent video-calling IDs, along with the deactivation of countless SIM cards, mobile phones, and bank accounts linked to scams. He stressed, “Agencies are doing their job, but for protection from scams in the name of digital arrest, it is very important that everyone is aware, every citizen is aware.”

Urging widespread awareness, Modi encouraged victims to share their experiences to help protect others and promoted the use of #SafeDigitalIndia for cyber scam awareness. Additionally, he called upon schools and colleges to engage students in spreading vigilance against cyber fraud, stating, "We can fight this challenge only with the collective efforts in society."

