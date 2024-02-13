Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'We've met 5 times in 7 months, reflects our close relationship', PM Modi tells UAE President (WATCH)

    PM Modi expressed gratitude for the instrumental role played by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed in the construction of the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) temple in Abu Dhabi.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 13, 2024, 5:52 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (February 13) embarked on a two-day visit to Abu Dhabi, where he was warmly welcomed with a ceremonial reception. The highlight of the visit was a bilateral meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, reinforcing the robust relationship between India and the UAE.

    Expressing heartfelt gratitude for the warm reception, PM Modi emphasized the familial connection he feels whenever he visits the UAE. "Whenever I come here to meet you, I always feel I have come to meet my family. We've met 5 times in the last 7 months; it's very rare and reflects our close relationship," PM Modi said during the bilateral talks.

    PM Modi arrives in Abu Dhabi; welcomed by UAE President Al Nahyan (WATCH)

    The Prime Minister also conveyed his appreciation to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for accepting the invitation to attend the Vibrant Gujarat Summit in his home state. He credited the UAE President for elevating the summit's global standing and said, "You have taken this event to new heights, and its reputation has increased in the world."

    Notably, PM Modi expressed gratitude for the instrumental role played by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed in the construction of the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) temple in Abu Dhabi. "The construction of BAPS temple here would not have been possible without your support," PM Modi acknowledged.

    Highlighting the ongoing efforts to strengthen economic ties, PM Modi announced the signing of a bilateral investment treaty between India and the UAE, considering it a significant step forward. "Today we are signing the bilateral investment treaty. I believe that this will be big news for the G20 countries that India and UAE are moving forward in this important direction," the Prime Minister said.

    UAE President Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan makes RuPay transaction (WATCH)

    During their talks, the leaders are set to focus on enhancing cooperation in critical areas such as energy, ports, fintech, digital infrastructure, railways, and investment flows. Several agreements between the two nations are expected to be signed to reinforce collaboration in these key sectors.

    In addition to diplomatic engagements, PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the BAPS Mandir, the first Hindu stone temple in Abu Dhabi, symbolizing the rich cultural ties between India and the UAE. The Prime Minister will also address the Indian community at the 'Ahlan Modi' event in the Zayed Sports City Stadium, reinforcing the strong bonds shared by the two nations.

    Last Updated Feb 13, 2024, 5:52 PM IST
