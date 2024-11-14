Centre denies Kerala's request to declare Wayanad landslide as 'national disaster'

The Union government has refused to declare the Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslide in Kerala a national disaster, citing current SDRF and NDRF norms. Instead, they emphasized the state government's primary responsibility in managing disaster-related matters, having already allocated Rs 388 crore to Kerala for SDRF operations.

Union government denies Kerala's request to declare Wayanad landslide as 'national disaster' dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 14, 2024, 6:33 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 14, 2024, 6:58 PM IST

New Delhi: The Union government has officially stated that the Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslide in Wayanad, Kerala, cannot be declared a national disaster. Nityanand Rai, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, made this clarification in response to a request from Prof. K. V. Thomas, Kerala’s Special Officer in Delhi, who had written to the Prime Minister seeking the national disaster declaration.

Also Read: Sabarimala Mandala Season: Key health and safety guidelines for pilgrims climbing atop temple

In his reply, the Union Minister explained that the current SDRF, NDRF  norms do not allow for such a declaration. Rai emphasized that the primary responsibility for managing disaster-related matters lies with the state government. He also pointed out that flash floods are already listed as one of the 12 notified disasters under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) guidelines, which place the onus of financial support on the state.

The Union Government, he noted, has already allocated Rs 388 crore to Kerala for SDRF operations in the current financial year. Of this, Rs 291 crore has been provided by the Union Government, with the first installment of Rs 145 crore disbursed on August 31. Additionally, the state’s SDRF fund will have a balance of Rs 394 crore by April 1, 2024, providing Kerala with sufficient resources to manage the ongoing disaster response.
 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Sabarimala Mandala Season: Key health and safety guidelines for pilgrims climbing atop temple anr

Sabarimala Mandala Season: Key health and safety guidelines for pilgrims climbing atop temple

Kerala: Forest department raises concerns over seaplane service in sensitive Mattupetty area, report out dmn

Kerala: Forest department raises concerns over seaplane service in sensitive Mattupetty area, report out

Kerala: Kannur district collector bans media from Kannur District Panchayat election venue dmn

Kerala: District collector bans media from Kannur District Panchayat election venue

Kerala: Pompano fish seeds released as part of Sea Ranching project at Vizhinjam Coast anr

Kerala: 22,000 Pompano fish seeds released as part of Sea Ranching project at Vizhinjam Coast

Kerala faces growing health concerns, leptospirosis claims 8 lives in one month dmn

Kerala faces growing health concerns, leptospirosis claims 8 lives in one month

Recent Stories

Pakistani to Pashmina-5 Stylish Winter Salwar Suit Designs RBA

Pakistani to Pashmina-5 Stylish Winter Salwar Suit Designs

Nita Ambani and Shalini Passi's luxury handbags collections RBA

Nita Ambani and Shalini Passi's luxury handbags collections

Spotless whites: Simple tips to remove tea and turmeric stains dmn

Spotless whites: Simple tips to remove tea and turmeric stains

Buy iPhone 15 NOW: Huge discounts; check Apple phone's latest price RBA

Buy iPhone 15 NOW: Huge discounts; check Apple phone's latest price

New Maruti Suzuki XL7: 7-Seater family car launch with 35 kmpl mileage RBA

New Maruti Suzuki XL7: 7-Seater family car launch with 35 kmpl mileage

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon