    PM Modi arrives in Abu Dhabi; welcomed by UAE President Al Nahyan (WATCH)

    As the Prime Minister embarks on this diplomatic tour, the gestures of welcome from UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan set the tone for discussions and engagements aimed at strengthening bilateral ties between India and the United Arab Emirates.

    First Published Feb 13, 2024, 4:37 PM IST

    In a diplomatic reception, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was graciously welcomed by UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan upon his arrival in Abu Dhabi. This warm reception marks the commencement of Modi's two-day visit to the Gulf nation, followed by his scheduled journey to the Qatari capital, Doha, on Wednesday.

    In a special briefing by the Ministry of External Affairs on Monday, the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was highlighted as crucial, given his anticipated meeting with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (MBZ). This encounter holds significance as the two leaders previously engaged in discussions in December last year.

    Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra mentioned that the visit is expected to result in the signing of several agreements, further bolstering cooperation across key sectors between India and the UAE.

    Expressing optimism about the strengthening relationship, PM Modi, before his departure, emphasized the substantial growth in cooperation over the past nine years. This collaboration spans diverse domains, including trade and investment, defence and security, food and energy security, and education.

    PM Modi looks forward to discussions with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on advancing their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, building on the recent meeting in Gujarat where Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed served as the Chief Guest at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024.

    During his visit, PM Modi is slated to participate in the World Government Summit 2024 in Dubai as the guest of honour. Additionally, he will deliver a special keynote address at the summit. The agenda also includes the inauguration of the BAPS Mandir, marking the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi. Modi is scheduled to address the Indian community in the UAE during an event at Zayed Sports City.

    Last Updated Feb 13, 2024, 4:50 PM IST
