BEWARE! How 'pregnancy job' scam lures unemployed men with promises of Rs 50 lakh, BMW & more (WATCH)

In a new scam on Facebook, unemployed men are becoming prime targets for fraudsters who bait them with promises of easy money in exchange for 'impregnating women'. 

First Published Nov 14, 2024, 6:25 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 14, 2024, 6:25 PM IST

In a new scam on Facebook, unemployed men are becoming prime targets for fraudsters who bait them with promises of easy money in exchange for 'impregnating women'. On offer is sex with affluent women to get them pregnant– in return for huge sums of money, luxurious cars and even a share in property. 

The scammers lure unemployed men, in desperate need for money and willing to meet a specified “pregnancy” deadline. These offers are typically accompanied by stolen photos of attractive women, making the proposal seem legitimate. Scammers claim that men who succeed in impregnating the woman within a stipulated timeframe stand to gain hefty money and even shares in property.

The fraudsters initiate detailed discussions about the so-called “pregnancy job,” often asking for their Aadhar card, a registration fee or an upfront payment labeled as a “processing charge.” But as soon as the money is sent, the men are defrauded.

The groups host numerous videos featuring women who appear to be offering up to Rs 20-50 lakh, as well as Audi, BMW cars and houses, for men willing to participate.

“Anyone who makes me pregnant within three months will get Rs 20 lakh. But he will have to live with me,” promises a scam post in a Facebook group, with a phone number for aspirants to contact.

Notably, police in Bihar have apprehended eight suspects connected to this scheme.

