Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    UAE President Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan makes transaction on RuPay-based JAYWAN card (WATCH)

    PM Modi in UAE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the launch of UAE’s domestic card JAYWAN, which is based on the digital RuPay credit and debit card stack. 

    UAE President Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan makes RuPay transaction (WATCH)
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 13, 2024, 5:28 PM IST

    United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan carried out the first transaction based on UAE's domestic card JAYWAN, which is based on the digital RuPay credit and debit card stack, in Abu Dhabi. Prime Minister Modi congratulated President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the launch of UAE’s domestic card. 

    In October 2023, NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL), a subsidiary of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), entered into a historic agreement with Al Etihad Payments (AEP), an indirect subsidiary of the Central Bank of UAE. This landmark collaboration paved the way for the introduction of the Domestic Card Scheme (DCS) in the UAE, leveraging India's renowned RuPay card network.

    The signing ceremony, conducted in Abu Dhabi, witnessed the presence of key dignitaries including Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry of India, and Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, managing director of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, signifying a significant milestone in the technological partnership between the two nations.

    Under this agreement, NIPL and AEP committed to close collaboration in constructing, deploying, and operationalizing the UAE's national domestic card scheme. The primary objectives included accelerating e-commerce and digital transaction growth, enhancing financial inclusion, and aligning with the UAE's ambitious digitization agenda. Additionally, the partnership aimed to diversify payment options, reduce transaction costs, and bolster the UAE's global competitiveness in the payments industry.

    Utilizing RuPay, a secure and widely accepted card payment network indigenous to India, as its foundation, the UAE's DCS aimed to offer debit, credit, and prepaid card options. With over 750 million RuPay cards in circulation, accounting for more than 60% of all cards issued in India, RuPay demonstrated its extensive adoption across public and private sector banks.

    India's Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) framework, consisting of digital identity, digital payments, and digital data exchange layers, played a crucial role in driving fintech innovation within the country. With nearly every adult in India having access to banking services, remote authentication through Aadhar, and affordable mobile internet connectivity, India ranked third globally in fintech ecosystem. Over the past five years, digital transactions in India witnessed a remarkable 367% surge, with an active customer base exceeding 340 million.

    The strategic collaboration between NIPL and AEP not only signifies a significant advancement in the UAE's payment systems but also marks a groundbreaking era of technological cooperation between India and the UAE. By leveraging the RuPay card stack and NIPL's expertise, the UAE is poised to transform its payments landscape and embrace a digital future.

    The UPI, a real-time payment system, is designed to facilitate inter-bank transactions via mobile phones. Similarly, RuPay, a global card payment network from India, operates akin to Visa or Mastercard, with widespread acceptance at various points of sale, ATMs, and online platforms. The recent launch of RuPay services in the UAE follows closely after the rollout of UPI services and RuPay card services in Sri Lanka and Mauritius. Meanwhile, the UPI payment system continues to gain popularity for retail digital transactions in India. As a mobile-based rapid payment system, UPI enables customers to conduct instant, round-the-clock payments using a virtual payment address (VPA) created by the user.

    Last Updated Feb 13, 2024, 5:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    We have met 5 times in 7 months, reflects our close relationship', PM Modi tells UAE President (WATCH) AJR

    'We've met 5 times in 7 months, reflects our close relationship', PM Modi tells UAE President (WATCH)

    Shah Rukh Khan denies role in release of 8 jailed ex-navy veterans from Qatar; says media reports 'unfounded' AJR

    Shah Rukh Khan denies role in release of 8 jailed ex-navy veterans from Qatar; says media reports 'unfounded'

    Deceptive matrimony in Karnataka: Shimoga man recounts unfortunate fraudulent marriage vkp

    Deceptive matrimony in Karnataka: Shimoga man recounts unfortunate fraudulent marriage

    PM Modi arrives in Abu Dhabi; welcomed by UAE President Al Nahyan (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi arrives in Abu Dhabi; welcomed by UAE President Al Nahyan (WATCH)

    Bizarre 'Dead' woman in Odisha surprises family and community waking up moments before cremation snt

    Bizarre! 'Dead' woman in Odisha surprises family and community waking up moments before cremation

    Recent Stories

    We have met 5 times in 7 months, reflects our close relationship', PM Modi tells UAE President (WATCH) AJR

    'We've met 5 times in 7 months, reflects our close relationship', PM Modi tells UAE President (WATCH)

    Football Happy Birthday Di Maria: Top 8 performances by the Argentine star osf

    Happy Birthday Di Maria: Top 8 performances by the Argentine star

    US Senate greenlights $95 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan; Donald Trump protests avv

    US Senate greenlights $95 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan; Donald Trump protests

    Shah Rukh Khan denies role in release of 8 jailed ex-navy veterans from Qatar; says media reports 'unfounded' AJR

    Shah Rukh Khan denies role in release of 8 jailed ex-navy veterans from Qatar; says media reports 'unfounded'

    Deceptive matrimony in Karnataka: Shimoga man recounts unfortunate fraudulent marriage vkp

    Deceptive matrimony in Karnataka: Shimoga man recounts unfortunate fraudulent marriage

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon