Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi govt's job push to create thousands of urban & rural opportunities

The District Urban Development Agency (DUDA), in collaboration with the Labor Department, has elaborate plans ensuring widespread participation from the workforce in the much-anticipated event.

The Yogi government is working tirelessly to make the upcoming Mahakumbh in Prayagraj not only a grand spiritual event, but also a significant source of employment for workers from both rural and urban areas of Uttar Pradesh in diverse sectors.

The District Urban Development Agency (DUDA), in collaboration with the Labor Department, has elaborate plans ensuring widespread participation from the workforce in the much-anticipated event.

Pratibha Srivastava, Project Officer of DUDA in Prayagraj, shared that this year, DUDA is providing temporary employment to over 1,100 skilled and unskilled workers. These workers will be assigned to various tasks at the event, as requested by the Mela Authority, the Municipal Corporation of Prayagraj, and the Assistant Director of Health.

The Mela Authority will receive 480 drivers, 160 helpers, and 24 supervisors, while the Municipal Corporation will be provided with 300 sanitation workers, 50 drivers, 40 debris workers, and 20 gardeners. The Health Department will also receive 97 computer operators from DUDA. These workers will be employed temporarily for Mahakumbh.

The state's Labor Department has also come up with employment opportunities for the rural and urban workers during Mahakumbh. Deputy Labor Commissioner Rajesh Mishra mentioned that more than 25,000 workers are being employed for Mahakumbh preparations. These workers will be given temporary employment through various implementing agencies for different tasks related to the event.

Notably, the Labor Department has registered these workers to ensure they can benefit from the various welfare schemes for workers provided by the state government.

Latest Videos