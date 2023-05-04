Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Wayanad becomes India's first open defecation-free district under the Swachch Bharat Mission

    This marks an important turning point in the nation's Swachh Bharat Mission (Clean India Mission)-related efforts to maintain cleanliness and sanitation.
     

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 4, 2023, 4:07 PM IST

    Wayanad: The Wayanad district of Kerala has accomplished a great feat by becoming India's first Open Defecation Free (ODF) Plus district. This marks an important turning point in the nation's Swachh Bharat Mission (Clean India Mission)-related efforts to maintain cleanliness and sanitation.

    The Swachh Bharat Mission, which was introduced on October 2, 2014, by the Indian government aims to attain cleanliness and sanitation throughout the entire nation. The ODF campaign is a component of this mission.

    In the ODF Plus rankings for the three-star category, the Wayanad district took the top spot. Mancheriyal district in Maharashtra and Anupur in Madhya Pradesh came after Wayanad. In the ODF ranking, Wayanad received a perfect 100 points, while Mancheriyal and Anupur received 90.45 and 88.79 points, respectively. By taking into account the ODF Plus progress report given by the villages before October 1, 2022, the ODF Plus scores for panchayats and districts were assessed.

    Wayanad had previously won two national awards in the waste management and sanitation sectors, which is evidence of the district's dedication to cleanliness and sanitation.

    To encourage cleanliness, sanitation, and hygiene, the Indian government has created the Swachh Bharat Mission. By October 2, 2019, it aimed to have an India free of open defecation. The program's main objectives are to end open defecation, enhance solid waste management, and encourage good hygiene and cleaning habits throughout the nation.

