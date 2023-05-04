The Kerala Story: A.R. Rahman drops heart-warming video on Hindu wedding inside mosque

Eminent music legend A.R. Rahman shared a video of a Hindu wedding that beautifully happened inside a mosque in Kerala amid the brewing controversy over the Hindi film The Kerala Story.

Music maestro AR Rahman shared a video of a Hindu wedding inside a mosque in Kerala amid the brewing controversy over the Hindi film The Kerala Story.

Director Sudipto Sen-directorial film, The Kerala Story, has received criticism from Kerala’s ruling Left Front and the Congress over its claims that approximately 32,000 women went missing from the state, having converted to Islam and joined ISIS.

ALSO READ: 'Don't take stardom for granted': Salman Khan slammed by netizens for bad performance; know details

The CPI(M) and the Congress in Kerala say these claims are outsized and give a distorted and misrepresented version of the truth. The filmmakers, including producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah, have disclosed that this film is created and adapted on celluloid screens from an actual true story where every scene in The Kerala Story is authentic.

Amid this controversy, Academy Award-winning music composer A.R. Rahman shared a post on a Hindu wedding. This wedding got conducted inside a mosque in Kerala in 2020. The social media viral post is on the wedding ceremony of Anju and Sharath, which was conducted as per Hindu rituals and solemnized by a Hindu priest inside a mosque.

“Here is another #KeralaStory,” wrote a Twitter user while sharing a video of this wedding. A.R. Rahman shared the video on his Twitter handle in an apparent call for communal harmony. "Bravo, love for humanity has to be unconditional and healing," he wrote.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain petitions against the controversial Hindi film, The Kerala Story, which is releasing on Friday, May 5. The pleas included one which sought a limited relief that a disclaimer be added immediately in the film title. The said disclaimer should mention that the movie is a work of fiction. This decision got mentioned for urgent listing before a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha.

ALSO READ: Kim Taehyung HOT Photos: BTS singer makes Jinny's crew wordless with excellent dance moves