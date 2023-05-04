Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala becomes first state to introduce its own grading system, 'Kerala Institutional Ranking Framework'

    The new framework will respect the state's sociocultural history and principles from its democratic era. 

    Kerala becomes first state to introduce its own grading system, 'Kerala Institutional Ranking Framework' anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 4, 2023, 3:38 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: In a first of its kind, Kerala launched its own grading system, 'Kerala Institutional Ranking Framework'. The new framework was launched by the State Minister for Higher Education R Bindu on Wednesday. The Kerala Institutional Ranking Framework will be used for higher education in the state.
    It follows the pattern of the National Institute of Ranking Framework. 

    Also read: Google rolls out passkeys feature; Know what is it and how is it helpful

    The Kerala Institutional Ranking Framework seeks to improve the democratic and secular nature of the state's grading and ranking practises. The Kerala State Higher Education Council and KSHEC created this structure with the intention of publishing the rankings every year. Without changing the fundamental characteristics and elements of the National Institutional Ranking Framework, the state plans to create a state-level institutional ranking framework.

    The new framework will respect the state's sociocultural history and principles from its democratic era. The framework was introduced with an official statement that stated: "In the above context of academic dispositions, the KIRF has evolved after intense deliberations and collective discussions of expertise and stakeholders of higher education both inside and outside the state."

    The participating institutions and colleges will be ranked according to the Kerala Institutional Ranking Framework in the following categories: overall, universities, colleges, engineering, management, architecture, medical, dental, pharmacy, nursing, law and teacher education.

    The Kerala government announced that state-specific standards and metrics would be taken into consideration when rating higher education institutions. According to R Bindu, minister of higher education for Kerala, there is a strong emphasis on teaching, learning, and resources (TLR), excellence in knowledge dissemination and research (KDRE), graduation outcomes (GO), outreach, and inclusion (OI).

    The minister asserted that the state's higher education institutions will benefit from the KIRF rating by improving their institutional standing in the regional, national, and international rankings systems. Students seeking modern, cutting-edge programmes will be able to make informed decisions about a college and curriculum owing to the ranking. The framework was developed by a team under the direction of Gangan Prathapan, a former director of both CUSAT and the CSIR.

    Also read: Bid to assassinate Putin: Did Ukraine carry out drone attack or Russia staged 'false flag' operation?
     

    Last Updated May 4, 2023, 3:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UPSC CDS-1 results 2023 out at upsc.gov.in; Here's how to download roll-number wise result AJR

    UPSC CDS-1 results 2023 out at upsc.gov.in; Here's how to download roll-number wise result

    NEET UG admit card 2023 to be out soon Here is a step by step guide to download it gcw

    NEET UG admit card 2023 to be out soon; Here's a step-by-step guide to download it

    Shah Rukh Khan, Byju's staffer ordered to compensate IAS aspirant; here's why

    Shah Rukh Khan, Byju's staffer ordered to compensate IAS aspirant; here's why

    PSEB 8th Class Result 2023 Punjab Board declares results how to check marks see toppers list best districts more gcw

    PSEB 8th Class Result 2023 declared; Check out toppers list, best performing districts & more

    CTET July 2023 registration process begins on ctet nic in here how to apply online AJR

    CTET July 2023 registration process begins on ctet.nic.in; here's how to apply online

    Recent Stories

    wrestling Wrestlers vs WFI chief: SC Supreme Court closes proceedings on plea on sexual harassment allegations against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh-ayh

    Wrestlers vs WFI chief: SC closes proceedings on plea on sexual harassment allegations against Brij Bhushan

    IPL 2023, LSG vs RCB, Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli vs Gautam Gambhir - Sunil Gavaskar calls for suspension over fines-ayh

    IPL 2023: Virat Kohli vs Gautam Gambhir - Sunil Gavaskar calls for suspension over fines

    Bid to assassinate Vladimir Putin: Did Ukraine carry out drone attack on Kremlin or Russia stage 'false flag' operation snt

    Bid to assassinate Putin: Did Ukraine carry out drone attack or Russia staged 'false flag' operation?

    Google rolls out passkeys feature Know what is it and how it can be helpful gcw

    Google rolls out passkeys feature; Know what is it and how is it helpful

    Karnataka Election 2023: VHP, Bajrang Dal stage protests against 'ban' proposal by Congress AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: VHP, Bajrang Dal stage protests against 'ban' proposal by Congress

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon