Kerala becomes first state to introduce its own grading system, 'Kerala Institutional Ranking Framework'

Thiruvananthapuram: In a first of its kind, Kerala launched its own grading system, 'Kerala Institutional Ranking Framework'. The new framework was launched by the State Minister for Higher Education R Bindu on Wednesday. The Kerala Institutional Ranking Framework will be used for higher education in the state.

It follows the pattern of the National Institute of Ranking Framework.

The Kerala Institutional Ranking Framework seeks to improve the democratic and secular nature of the state's grading and ranking practises. The Kerala State Higher Education Council and KSHEC created this structure with the intention of publishing the rankings every year. Without changing the fundamental characteristics and elements of the National Institutional Ranking Framework, the state plans to create a state-level institutional ranking framework.

The new framework will respect the state's sociocultural history and principles from its democratic era. The framework was introduced with an official statement that stated: "In the above context of academic dispositions, the KIRF has evolved after intense deliberations and collective discussions of expertise and stakeholders of higher education both inside and outside the state."

The participating institutions and colleges will be ranked according to the Kerala Institutional Ranking Framework in the following categories: overall, universities, colleges, engineering, management, architecture, medical, dental, pharmacy, nursing, law and teacher education.

The Kerala government announced that state-specific standards and metrics would be taken into consideration when rating higher education institutions. According to R Bindu, minister of higher education for Kerala, there is a strong emphasis on teaching, learning, and resources (TLR), excellence in knowledge dissemination and research (KDRE), graduation outcomes (GO), outreach, and inclusion (OI).

The minister asserted that the state's higher education institutions will benefit from the KIRF rating by improving their institutional standing in the regional, national, and international rankings systems. Students seeking modern, cutting-edge programmes will be able to make informed decisions about a college and curriculum owing to the ranking. The framework was developed by a team under the direction of Gangan Prathapan, a former director of both CUSAT and the CSIR.

