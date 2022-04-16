Watch woman beats up food delivery boy with the shoe

A video showing a woman beating up a food delivery boy with shoes on a busy road in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district has gone viral. The angry woman thrashed the delivery boy in front of commuters and hit him with her shoes. When people attempted to stop her, the woman said, “I am hurt, not you.”

A video of a lady kicking a food delivery boy in the face with her shoes on a busy route in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur region has gone viral. The enraged woman assaulted the delivery boy in front of commuters and punched him in the face with her shoes. When someone tried to stop her, she said, "I am hurt, not you."

When the local police inquired about the incident, they discovered that the woman beat the boy because his two-wheeler crashed with the woman’s scooty. The 'Swiggy' delivery boy is recognised as Dilip Vishwakarma (25), a citizen of Natal Charaganwa in Jabalpur city.

He said that, during a pizza delivery, this incident took place. According to reports, the woman's scooter is documented in the name of a Madhu Singh, a resident of Gif, New Richhai Colony. Also, the police officials are searching for the woman. Watch the video.

