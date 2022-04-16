Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch woman beats up food delivery boy with the shoe

    A video shows woman beating up a 'Swiggy' delivery boy with shoes on a busy road in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district.

    Watch woman beats up food delivery boy with the shoe - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    India, First Published Apr 16, 2022, 1:58 PM IST

    A video showing a woman beating up a food delivery boy with shoes on a busy road in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district has gone viral.  The angry woman thrashed the delivery boy in front of commuters and hit him with her shoes. When people attempted to stop her, the woman said, “I am hurt, not you.” 

    A video of a lady kicking a food delivery boy in the face with her shoes on a busy route in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur region has gone viral. The enraged woman assaulted the delivery boy in front of commuters and punched him in the face with her shoes. When someone tried to stop her, she said, "I am hurt, not you."

    When the local police inquired about the incident, they discovered that the woman beat the boy because his two-wheeler crashed with the woman’s scooty. The 'Swiggy' delivery boy is recognised as Dilip Vishwakarma (25), a citizen of Natal Charaganwa in Jabalpur city. 

    He said that, during a pizza delivery, this incident took place. According to reports, the woman's scooter is documented in the name of a Madhu Singh, a resident of Gif, New Richhai Colony. Also, the police officials are searching for the woman. Watch the video.

    Also Read: BMW car jumps divider, rams the scooty and injures woman; watch horrifying video

    Also Read: Man places his daughter's feet impression on the brand-new trucks; watch this heart-warming video here

    Last Updated Apr 16, 2022, 1:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    People s Shubho Nababarsho gift Mamata Banerjee claims TMC victory in bypolls gcw

    'People's Shubho Nababarsho gift': Mamata Banerjee claims TMC victory in bypolls

    By election results 2022 West Bengal Maharashtra Bihar Chhattisgarh gcw

    By election results 2022: TMC candidate ahead in Asansol, RJD leading in Bihar

    2nd Russia-made S-400 Triumf missile system is on its way to India

    2nd Russia-made S-400 Triumf missile system is on its way to India

    PM Modi unveils 108 ft Hanuman statue in Gujarat s Morbi as part of Hanumanji Char Dham gcw

    PM Modi unveils 108 ft Hanuman statue in Gujarat's Morbi as part of 'Hanumanji Char Dham'

    Punjab govt announces 300 units of free power supply to homes from July 1 gcw

    Punjab govt announces 300 units of free power supply to homes from July 1

    Recent Stories

    KGF Chapter 2 box office: Yash's film becomes the fastest 100 Cr. club film just in 2 days RBA

    KGF: Chapter 2 box office: Yash's film becomes the fastest 100 Cr. club film just in 2 days

    People s Shubho Nababarsho gift Mamata Banerjee claims TMC victory in bypolls gcw

    'People's Shubho Nababarsho gift': Mamata Banerjee claims TMC victory in bypolls

    Inside pictures of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's Mehendi: Rishi Kapoor was also present in the photos; watch RBA

    Inside pictures of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's Mehendi: Rishi Kapoor was also present in the photos; check

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for April 16, 2022: Do not miss these

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for April 16, 2022: Don't miss these

    Exclusive Indian Premier League IPL is where international cricketers reinvent themselves - Monty Panesar-ayh

    Exclusive: 'IPL is where international cricketers reinvent themselves' - Monty Panesar

    Recent Videos

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians MI is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav-ayh

    IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav

    Video Icon
    KGF Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things-ycb

    KGF: Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things

    Video Icon
    Artificial lungs at PM Narendra Modi Varanasi seat turn grey in just two days

    Artificial lungs at PM Modi's Varanasi seat turn grey in just 2 days

    Video Icon
    Dubai makes space for e-scooters, rolls out dos and donts

    Dubai makes space for e-scooters, rolls out dos and don'ts

    Video Icon