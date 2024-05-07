Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kulgam: Top TRF commander Basit Dar among 2 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces (WATCH)

    Security forces on Tuesday successfully neutralized two terrorists, one of whom was a prominent "commander" affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba splinter group, The Resistance Front (TRF).

    First Published May 7, 2024, 6:13 PM IST

    Security forces on Tuesday successfully neutralized two terrorists, one of whom was a prominent "commander" affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba splinter group, The Resistance Front (TRF). Involved in numerous incidents targeting both law enforcement and civilians, the elimination of these individuals marks a significant victory for security operations in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district.

    Basit Dar, identified as one of the slain terrorists, held the designation of "A" category within TRF ranks, as confirmed by Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, V K Birdhi. Acting on intelligence regarding terrorist movement in Redwani village, security forces swiftly launched a cordon and search operation on Monday night, leading to the encounter.

    "There was firing from the other side," he told reporters in Kulgam.

    Birdhi stated that despite offering the terrorists a chance to surrender peacefully, they persisted in firing upon the security forces.

    "Two terrorists have been killed in this operation and their bodies have been retrieved, but the search operation is going on," he said.

    Characterizing Dar's elimination as a noteworthy accomplishment, Birdhi emphasized that Dar had been implicated in 18 cases, including incidents within Srinagar city.

    "He was involved in the killing of police personnel and innocent civilians.He was involved in planning and carrying out attacks including on minority community members," the IGP added.

    In 2022, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) announced a bounty of Rs 10 lakh on Dar.

    Last Updated May 7, 2024, 6:13 PM IST
