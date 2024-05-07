IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals outsmart Rajasthan Royals in nail biting encounter at the Arun Jaitley Stadium

In a thrilling encounter in Delhi, both teams collectively amassed over 400 runs. Ultimately, it was the home team, Delhi Capitals, who maintained their composure to clinch victory by a margin of 20 runs, elevating their points tally to 12. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals suffered their second consecutive defeat but remained in second place with 16 points.

Chasing a daunting target of 222, Rajasthan Royals faced an early setback with the dismissal of Yashasvi Jaiswal. Although Jos Buttler struggled with a gritty 19 off 17 balls, skipper Sanju Samson anchored the innings with a superb 86 off 46 deliveries, keeping RR's hopes alive. However, once he departed, RR faltered despite contributions from Riyan Parag (27 off 22), Shubham Dubey (25 off 12), and Rovman Powell (13 off 10). Delhi Capitals conceded 15 extras as RR concluded their innings at 201/8 in 20 overs.

Delhi Capitals' bowlers displayed nerves of steel in the crucial moments, securing the victory. Kuldeep Yadav starred with figures of 2/25 in 4 overs, supported by Khaleel Ahmed and Mukesh Kumar, who claimed a couple of wickets each. Axar Patel and Rasikh Salam also contributed with a wicket each, playing pivotal roles in Delhi's triumph.

In the earlier innings, Rajasthan Royals opted to field first. Delhi Capitals enjoyed a blistering start, courtesy of Jake Fraser-McGurk's rapid 50 off 20 balls, dominating the powerplay. Abishek Porel continued the onslaught with a commanding 65 off 36 deliveries. Quick cameos from Axar Patel (15 off 10), Rishabh Pant (15 off 13), and Tristan Stubbs (41 off 20) bolstered Delhi's total. Gulbadin Naib contributed 19 off 15 balls as Delhi Capitals posted a formidable 221/8 in their allotted 20 overs, with just one extra conceded by the Royals' bowlers.

Post match interviews:

DC Captain, Rishabh Pant: The way our bowlers executed at the back end was the main positive and it was really good to see. We will try to learn from every game. Even when we lose or win, we will keep our head down and keep moving forward. As always Kuldeep delivered which was great to see. It was close to par and at the same time we were thinking that if we can restrict them to 200 that would be fair and that was the thought process.

Kuldeep Yadav, Player of the Match: It is very important to bowl on a good length and that's the main challenge when I bowl in the death overs. I have played against him (Ferreira) in South Africa and I knew he was a back foot player and wanted to stay a little full and quick and got him out first ball. I bowled a couple of seam-up deliveries to read what the batters are doing. Just the length matters for me and that was the plan. Whenever we score 200-plus obviously lot of pressure on the bowler and it is also an opportunity to take wickets and I was trying to back my strengths and keep believing.

