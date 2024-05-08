Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    What is Parkinson's disease? Early detection and treatment help lead to better quality of life in old age

    Parkinson's disease is characterized by the degeneration of brain cells that produce dopamine. This degeneration causes a variety of symptoms, such as tremors, muscle rigidity, sluggish movement, and postural instability. This emphasizes how crucial early detection and treatment are to successfully manage Parkinson's disease.

    What is Parkinson's disease? Early detection and treatment help lead to better quality of life in old age RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 8, 2024, 7:30 AM IST

    After an extended stay in the US, Ms. Aditi's reunion with her mother upon arriving in India did not turn out as planned. She noticed some significant and concerning shifts in her mother's behavior. The mother, who was always a lively and active woman, had begun to walk more slowly, her hands trembled, and her voice had become weaker and less clear.

    Out of concern for her mother's health, Aditi sought immediate medical attention at the Neurology department of Manipal Hospital Varthur Road. After a comprehensive neurological examination, it was concluded that Aditi's mother was displaying the typical symptoms of Parkinson's disease, a degenerative neurological condition that mostly impairs movement. 

    What is Parkinson's disease? Early detection and treatment help lead to better quality of life in old age RBA

    Parkinson's disease is characterized by the degeneration of brain cells that produce dopamine. This degeneration causes various symptoms, such as tremors, muscle rigidity, sluggish movement, and postural instability. Furthermore, the condition frequently coexists with non-motor symptoms such as constipation, depression, sleep problems, and cognitive impairment, which makes care even more challenging. Since Aditi sought medical attention right away, her mother's symptoms showed significant improvement in over a month with proper medication and attention. This emphasizes how crucial early detection and treatment are to successfully managing Parkinson's disease. 

    Parkinson's disease is common but is quite often undiagnosed. In many cases, the initial symptoms are dismissed as signs of aging. It is crucial to comprehend the complexities of the ailment to guarantee prompt therapy and better results. The specific causes of Parkinson’s Disease are yet to be determined. However, genetic predisposition and certain drugs are known to contribute to its onset. Parkinson's disease does not have a definitive cure yet, but with the right medicine and physiotherapy, its symptoms can be adequately managed. Surgical interventions could be considered in certain situations. 

    Yet, beyond the physical manifestations, the emotional and communicative changes associated with the disease pose significant challenges. Stigma, poor self-esteem, and loneliness can profoundly impact patients' quality of life, highlighting the importance of addressing these aspects alongside motor symptoms. with awareness and proactive healthcare, its impact can be mitigated. 

    What is Parkinson's disease? Early detection and treatment help lead to better quality of life in old age RBA

    Here, Aditi's story serves as a reminder of the transformative power of early intervention and the need for a holistic approach to managing this debilitating condition. By fostering greater understanding and support, we can empower individuals and families affected by Parkinson's to lead fulfilling lives despite its challenges.

    -This article is authored by Dr. Chetan Kumar A, Consultant – Neurology, Manipal Hospital, Varthur Road

    Last Updated May 8, 2024, 7:30 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mother's Day 2024: Movie marathon to workshop, 5 things to do at home with your mom RKK

    Mother's Day 2024: Movie marathon to workshop, 5 things to do at home with your mom

    cricket Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja and wide casts votes in Gujarat's Jamnagar osf

    Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja and wife Rivab cast votes in Jamnagar, Gujarat (WATCH)

    cricket T20 World Cup 2024: Team India's New Jersey - Now available for purchase! osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Team India's New Jersey - Now available for purchase!

    Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan's son, Angad makes adorable debut at Mumbai Indians' IPL game osf

    Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan's son, Angad makes adorable debut at Mumbai Indians' IPL game

    World Athletics Day 2024: Prioritise sleep for optimum performance and muscle repair RBA

    World Athletics Day 2024: Prioritise sleep for optimum performance and muscle repair

    Recent Stories

    Mother's Day 2024: Movie marathon to workshop, 5 things to do at home with your mom RKK

    Mother's Day 2024: Movie marathon to workshop, 5 things to do at home with your mom

    UEFA UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Borussia Dortmund clinches finals berth after 2-0 win over PSG osf

    UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Borussia Dortmund clinches finals berth after 1-0 win over PSG

    cricket Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja and wide casts votes in Gujarat's Jamnagar osf

    Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja and wife Rivab cast votes in Jamnagar, Gujarat (WATCH)

    cricket IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals outsmart Rajasthan Royals in nail biting encounter at the Arun Jaitley Stadium osf

    IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals outsmart Rajasthan Royals in nail biting encounter at the Arun Jaitley Stadium

    cricket IPL 2024 Playoff scenarios for all teams: CSK, SRH, and LSG under pressure osf

    IPL 2024 Playoff scenarios for all teams: CSK, SRH and LSG under pressure

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10

    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    cricket IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon