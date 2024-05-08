What is Parkinson's disease? Early detection and treatment help lead to better quality of life in old age

Parkinson's disease is characterized by the degeneration of brain cells that produce dopamine. This degeneration causes a variety of symptoms, such as tremors, muscle rigidity, sluggish movement, and postural instability. This emphasizes how crucial early detection and treatment are to successfully manage Parkinson's disease.

After an extended stay in the US, Ms. Aditi's reunion with her mother upon arriving in India did not turn out as planned. She noticed some significant and concerning shifts in her mother's behavior. The mother, who was always a lively and active woman, had begun to walk more slowly, her hands trembled, and her voice had become weaker and less clear.

Out of concern for her mother's health, Aditi sought immediate medical attention at the Neurology department of Manipal Hospital Varthur Road. After a comprehensive neurological examination, it was concluded that Aditi's mother was displaying the typical symptoms of Parkinson's disease, a degenerative neurological condition that mostly impairs movement.

Parkinson's disease is characterized by the degeneration of brain cells that produce dopamine. This degeneration causes various symptoms, such as tremors, muscle rigidity, sluggish movement, and postural instability. Furthermore, the condition frequently coexists with non-motor symptoms such as constipation, depression, sleep problems, and cognitive impairment, which makes care even more challenging. Since Aditi sought medical attention right away, her mother's symptoms showed significant improvement in over a month with proper medication and attention. This emphasizes how crucial early detection and treatment are to successfully managing Parkinson's disease.

Parkinson's disease is common but is quite often undiagnosed. In many cases, the initial symptoms are dismissed as signs of aging. It is crucial to comprehend the complexities of the ailment to guarantee prompt therapy and better results. The specific causes of Parkinson’s Disease are yet to be determined. However, genetic predisposition and certain drugs are known to contribute to its onset. Parkinson's disease does not have a definitive cure yet, but with the right medicine and physiotherapy, its symptoms can be adequately managed. Surgical interventions could be considered in certain situations.

Yet, beyond the physical manifestations, the emotional and communicative changes associated with the disease pose significant challenges. Stigma, poor self-esteem, and loneliness can profoundly impact patients' quality of life, highlighting the importance of addressing these aspects alongside motor symptoms. with awareness and proactive healthcare, its impact can be mitigated.

Here, Aditi's story serves as a reminder of the transformative power of early intervention and the need for a holistic approach to managing this debilitating condition. By fostering greater understanding and support, we can empower individuals and families affected by Parkinson's to lead fulfilling lives despite its challenges.

-This article is authored by Dr. Chetan Kumar A, Consultant – Neurology, Manipal Hospital, Varthur Road

Latest Videos