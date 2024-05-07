'Irrefutable evidence of Indian involvement in targeted killings': Backlash after Pak DG ISPR's claim (WATCH)

“India’s killing spree has spread to different countries now. From the killing of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in another country, India has been involved in killings of individuals in Pakistan,” said Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhary.

Pakistan once again finds itself embroiled in a controversy following the assertions made by Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhary, the Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). Major General Chaudhary claimed that Pakistan has "irrefutable evidence" of India’s involvement in the targeted killings of various individuals within its borders. However, instead of sparking global condemnation against India, Pakistan faces skepticism and trolling in the aftermath of these allegations.

“India’s killing spree has spread to different countries now. From the killing of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in another country, India has been involved in killings of individuals in Pakistan,” said Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhary while addressing the media at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

“Pakistan has irrefutable evidence of India’s involvement behind the killings,” said Major General Chaudhary adding that Pakistani intelligence agencies have uncovered India's strategies to deflect attention from its internal challenges through border aggression and fostering an 'anti-Pakistan' election narrative.

“We are very well aware and prepared for India’s plan to opt for aggression at the Line of Control (LoC) and divert attention from its internal issues through an “anti-Pakistan” narrative during the elections,” said Chaudhary. He added that there have been at least 120 speculative, 15 air space, and 59 technical violations committed by India along the LoC in 2024 as of now.

Major General Chaudhary also stated that “India’s plan to suppress the opinion of people in Jammu and Kashmir during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections is also quite clear.”

“Elections of five seats on five separate days are only aimed at suppressing the voice of Kashmiris and manipulating the poll outcome,” he said.

The DG ISPR's accusations against India have been met with considerable doubt and mockery on various international platforms. Many observers question the credibility of Pakistan's claims, especially considering the strained relations between the two countries and Pakistan's history of making unsubstantiated allegations against India. Moreover, the timing of these allegations raises suspicions, coinciding as they do with the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in India.

"BJP saves so much money by this kind of campaigning," quipped one Indian user on X, formerly Twitter.

Another remarked, "Pakistan mein bhi Pappu bhare pade hain."

"One more reason to vote for Modi ji," said a third user.

