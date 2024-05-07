Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ECI asks X to take down BJP Karnataka's 'objectionable post immediately'

    The controversial post, a video, showed animated characters of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. In this portrayal, the SC, ST, and OBC communities are symbolised as eggs within a nest, with Rahul Gandhi depicted as planting a large egg labeled as the Muslim community.

    In a recent development, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday (May 7) issued directives to social media platform 'X', demanding the immediate removal of a contentious post originating from the handle 'BJP4Karnataka'. This action follows filing an FIR against prominent BJP figures, including party president JP Nadda, IT cell head Amit Malviya, and Karnataka unit chief BY Vijayendra, in response to allegations regarding a social media post aimed at intimidating members of the SC and ST communities to dissuade them from voting for a particular candidate.

    The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) filed the complaint, contending that the post violates the model code of conduct.

    UP SHOCKER! Woman arrested for torturing husband, burning body parts with cigarette (WATCH)

    The controversial post, a video, showed animated characters of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. In this portrayal, the SC, ST, and OBC communities are symbolised as eggs within a nest, with Rahul Gandhi depicted as planting a large egg labeled as the Muslim community.

    The video insinuates that financial resources are disproportionately allocated to the Muslim community, leading to the marginalization of the SC, ST, and OBC communities.

    The contentious video was shared by the Karnataka BJP on May 4, sparking outrage and accusations of electoral misconduct.

    The complaint, authored by the Chairman of the Media and Communications Department of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, and a practicing advocate said "The act of posting the video by BJP appears to be an attempt to garner votes during the Lok Sabha Elections by portraying the Congress party as favoring the Muslim community."

    Kerala: Husband attacks wife's friend who came to bedroom in Kozhikode

    It further alleges that the video seeks to intimidate members of the SC and ST communities against supporting the Congress party by falsely insinuating that funds earmarked for them would be redirected to the Muslim community.

    Last Updated May 7, 2024, 6:21 PM IST
