Mother's Day 2024: Movie marathon to workshop, 5 things to do at home with your mom

Mother's Day is an excellent occasion to honor the special link between moms and their children. It's an opportunity to create treasured memories and develop lifelong bonds. What better way to celebrate this wonderful relationship than to spend quality time together? As we celebrate this special day on May 12, 2024, here are five great activities to make Mother's Day special for both of you, ranging from cooking beautiful meals to embarking on creative adventures.

Engage in a creative workshop

Get creative together by joining a fun workshop with your mom. Try out activities like painting, pottery, or coffee making - whatever catches your interest. You can either go to a nearby art class or create your workshop at home. Let your imagination flow freely and have a good time exploring your creative side. It's all about having fun and bonding while discovering new talents together.

Cook and Bond Together

Serve the light, protein, and fiber-rich idlis hot with a zesty coconut-mint chutney. Savor the deliciousness as you share stories and laughter, celebrating your nurturing bond. The connected steam oven creates a space for cherished moments, making this Mother's Day truly special.

Hop on a Movie Marathon

Snuggle up on the couch with some popcorn and indulge in a movie marathon featuring your favorite films or TV shows. Whether you're into classic rom-coms, thrillers, or heartwarming dramas, choose a selection of movies that you both love and enjoy a cozy day of binge-watching together.

Be fit together

Nurture your mind, body, and spirit with a relaxing yoga session. Roll out your mats, find a peaceful spot in your home or garden, and practice yoga together. Yoga not only promotes physical health but also fosters emotional well-being and mindfulness. Connect on a deeper level as you breathe, stretch, and flow through the practice.

DIY Spa Day

Treat your mom to a relaxing spa day at home. Create a serene atmosphere with scented candles, soothing music, and fluffy robes. Pamper her with homemade face masks, foot baths, and massages. It's a wonderful way to help her unwind and feel appreciated.

