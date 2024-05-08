Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Mother's Day 2024: Movie marathon to workshop, 5 things to do at home with your mom

    As we celebrate this special day on May 12, 2024, here are five great activities to make Mother's Day special for both of you, ranging from cooking beautiful meals to embarking on creative adventures.

    Mother's Day 2024: Movie marathon to workshop, 5 things to do at home with your mom
    First Published May 8, 2024, 7:00 AM IST

    Mother's Day is an excellent occasion to honor the special link between moms and their children. It's an opportunity to create treasured memories and develop lifelong bonds. What better way to celebrate this wonderful relationship than to spend quality time together? As we celebrate this special day on May 12, 2024, here are five great activities to make Mother's Day special for both of you, ranging from cooking beautiful meals to embarking on creative adventures.

    Engage in a creative workshop

    Get creative together by joining a fun workshop with your mom. Try out activities like painting, pottery, or coffee making - whatever catches your interest. You can either go to a nearby art class or create your workshop at home. Let your imagination flow freely and have a good time exploring your creative side. It's all about having fun and bonding while discovering new talents together.

    Cook and Bond Together

    Bond with your mom this Mother's Day by steaming up a batch of nutritious Moong Dal and Vegetable Idli in the Serie 8 Bosch Steam Oven with Home Connect. Together, blend lentils, rice, and fresh veggies, filling the kitchen with aromas of togetherness. The oven's 4D air technology and Home Connect app ensure even steaming and precise temperature control, locking in flavors and nutrients. You can even monitor and adjust the settings remotely from your smartphone.

    Serve the light, protein, and fiber-rich idlis hot with a zesty coconut-mint chutney. Savor the deliciousness as you share stories and laughter, celebrating your nurturing bond. The connected steam oven creates a space for cherished moments, making this Mother's Day truly special.

    Hop on a Movie Marathon

    Snuggle up on the couch with some popcorn and indulge in a movie marathon featuring your favorite films or TV shows. Whether you're into classic rom-coms, thrillers, or heartwarming dramas, choose a selection of movies that you both love and enjoy a cozy day of binge-watching together.

    Be fit together

    Nurture your mind, body, and spirit with a relaxing yoga session. Roll out your mats, find a peaceful spot in your home or garden, and practice yoga together. Yoga not only promotes physical health but also fosters emotional well-being and mindfulness. Connect on a deeper level as you breathe, stretch, and flow through the practice.

    DIY Spa Day

    Treat your mom to a relaxing spa day at home. Create a serene atmosphere with scented candles, soothing music, and fluffy robes. Pamper her with homemade face masks, foot baths, and massages. It's a wonderful way to help her unwind and feel appreciated.

    Last Updated May 8, 2024, 7:00 AM IST
