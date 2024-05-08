Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Borussia Dortmund clinches finals berth after 1-0 win over PSG

    In a thrilling UEFA Champions League semifinal showdown, Borussia Dortmund secured their spot in the final, capitalising on Paris Saint-Germain's missed opportunities to emerge triumphant.

    UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Borussia Dortmund clinches finals berth after 2-0 win over PSG
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 8, 2024, 2:28 AM IST

    Borussia Dortmund secured their spot in the final in the UCL 2023-24, with a 2-0 win on aggregate. Both teams had promising moments in the early stages of the clash. Karim Adeyemi's shot was blocked, while Goncalo Ramos missed the target with his effort. Julian Ryerson came close to breaking the deadlock with a powerful volley that hit the side netting before the midway point of the first half.

    Paris Saint-Germain tried to respond through Ousmane Dembele's shot from the right side of the area, but his attempt went over the bar. Gianluigi Donnarumma made a crucial save to deny Adeyemi on the counterattack, keeping PSG in the game.

    Mats Hummels made a vital sliding interception to prevent Kylian Mbappe from equalising for the hosts just before halftime. Fabián Ruiz's long-range shot was deflected off-course by Nico Schlotterbeck's block.

    PSG's fortunes didn't improve after the break as Warren Zaïre-Emery's effort hit the post after Ramos failed to convert his chance. Dortmund capitalized on PSG's missed opportunities when Hummels met Julian Brant's corner to double their lead in the tie.

    It was going to be hard to come back from this for PSG and in the end, it proved to be so. PSG will consider themselves slightly unlucky, they had several attempts hit the woodwork, with Nuno Mendes, Mbappe, and Vitinha all striking the frame of Gregor Kobel's goal.

    We now move on to the other semi finals, Real Madrid will host Bayern Munich, with both clubs level at 2-2 from the first leg, it will be a mount watering encounter.

    Also Read: Demand for Erik ten Hag's sacking grows after Manchester United's dismal 4-0 defeat to Crystal Palace

