BMW car jumps divider, rams the scooty and injures woman; watch horrifying video

A woman riding a two-wheeler was critically injured after a speeding BMW car bounced over a divider and rammed the scooty and other vehicles in Mangaluru's Ballalbagh area around 1:20 pm Saturday. The woman, identified as 47-year-old Preeti Manoj, is reportedly in a critical condition. Also, a 7-year-old Amay Jayadevan, who was in one of the cars, learned to be out of danger. The BMW driver has been identified as 30-year-old Shravan Kumar, from Mannagudda, who was taken into police custody.

The horrible accident was captured on CCTV and has gone viral on social media. The video shows slow-moving traffic until the speeding BMW jumped the divider and rammed into the scooty. With the effect of the speeding car, the woman was flung underneath another vehicle before the BMW stop. One can also notice that another woman was standing on the partition to cross the road, was saved by a few inches from being hit by the speeding car.

Initially, it looks like the other woman also sustained injuries as she lost her balance and fell to the ground as the car jumped the divider. However, immediately she getup and stood on the road.

Reportedly, Mangaluru City Traffic Police is investigating the matter, and it is believed that the BMW driver was driving the vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

