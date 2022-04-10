Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Man places his daughter's feet impression on the brand-new trucks; watch this heart-warming video here

    A video of a man placing his daughter's feet on a truck's fleet for good luck and prosperity of a new business is winning hearts on social media.

    Man places his daughter's feet impression on the brand-new trucks; watch this heart-warming video here - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    India, First Published Apr 10, 2022, 3:09 PM IST

    A father and daughter's wholesome act will surely leave a warm smile on your face.  The video shows a man placing his little daughter’s feet impression on his newly bought trucks before starting the new business. Twitter user Harsha posted this video on this handle with the caption (Translated in English), "Daughters are blessings."

    A little girl can be seen standing on a plate filled with sindoor in the video. Later, her father lift her in his arms and started placing her feet impressions on his newly purchased trucks. In the background of the video, the song ‘Jinko Hai Betiyaan’, song sung by Vicky D Parekh, continues to play.

    The child's mother can be seen smiling and standing next to her throughout the happening. We are sure that the priceless moment will steal netizens' hearts.

    After being shared online, the video has accumulated over a million views and nearly 60,000 likes. Several users loved the initiative taken by the father as they were flooded with the positive opinions in the comments section. A few also started a debate over a boy child vs a girl child. Take a look at the video.

    Also Read: 'Never give up': A frog and snake’s flight will teach you a lesson for life; watch

    Also Read: Lion’s pride run for their life after the elephant herd approaches, watch

    Last Updated Apr 10, 2022, 3:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Watch Man walking barefoot on slackline at 6,236 feet above ground leaves netizens jaw-dropped-tgy

    Watch: Man walking barefoot on slackline at 6,236 feet above ground leaves netizens jaw-dropped

    Orca chases a speed boat; watch the thrilling video-tgy

    Orca chases a speed boat; watch the thrilling video

    Watch Dog crying after reuniting with its owner in war-torn Ukraine; leaves netizens emotional-tgy

    Watch: Dog crying after reuniting with its owner in war-torn Ukraine; leaves netizens emotional

    Watch 5-year-old kid with autism writes different font styles; netizens amazed-tgy

    Watch: 5-year-old kid with autism writes different font styles; netizens amazed

    Watch Differently-abled youth being carried by his two friends in Kerala will melt your heart-tgy

    Watch: Differently-abled youth being carried by his two friends in Kerala will melt your heart

    Recent Stories

    CBI clarifies on reports claiming FBI team investigating Karnataka s Bitcoin scam gcw

    CBI clarifies on reports claiming FBI team investigating Karnataka's Bitcoin scam

    Ahead of Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt marriage Ayan Mukerji announces Brahmastra release date drb

    Ahead of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s wedding, Ayan Mukerji announces Brahmastra’s release date

    football ligue 1 Is this PSG's future Chemistry between Mbappe, Neymar and Messi steals limelight in Clermont demolition snt

    Is this PSG's future? Chemistry between Mbappe, Neymar and Messi steals limelight in Clermont demolition

    Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz's wedding photo rights held by Vogue drb

    Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz's wedding photo rights held by Vogue

    Twitter s largest stakeholder Elon Musk stuns with HQ to homeless shelter suggestion gcw

    Twitter's largest stakeholder Elon Musk stuns with 'HQ to homeless shelter' suggestion

    Recent Videos

    Ram Navami 2022 Devotees take holy dip worship in Ayodhya temples gcw

    Ram Navami 2022: Devotees take holy dip, worship in Ayodhya temples

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RCB vs MI: You'll see a turnaround in Mumbai Indians bowling against Royal Challengers Bangalore - Shane Bond

    IPL 2022: "You'll see a turnaround in Mumbai Indians' bowling" - Shane Bond

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival-ycb

    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival

    Video Icon
    Sadhguru takes his Save Soil mission to Geneva on a bike-dnm

    Sadhguru takes his ‘Save Soil’ mission to Geneva on a bike

    Video Icon
    America three-pronged response to Russian invasion of Ukraine-dnm

    America’s three-pronged response to Russian invasion of Ukraine

    Video Icon