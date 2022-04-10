Man places his daughter's feet impression on the brand-new trucks; watch this heart-warming video here

A video of a man placing his daughter's feet on a truck's fleet for good luck and prosperity of a new business is winning hearts on social media.

A father and daughter's wholesome act will surely leave a warm smile on your face. The video shows a man placing his little daughter’s feet impression on his newly bought trucks before starting the new business. Twitter user Harsha posted this video on this handle with the caption (Translated in English), "Daughters are blessings."

A little girl can be seen standing on a plate filled with sindoor in the video. Later, her father lift her in his arms and started placing her feet impressions on his newly purchased trucks. In the background of the video, the song ‘Jinko Hai Betiyaan’, song sung by Vicky D Parekh, continues to play.

The child's mother can be seen smiling and standing next to her throughout the happening. We are sure that the priceless moment will steal netizens' hearts.

After being shared online, the video has accumulated over a million views and nearly 60,000 likes. Several users loved the initiative taken by the father as they were flooded with the positive opinions in the comments section. A few also started a debate over a boy child vs a girl child. Take a look at the video.

