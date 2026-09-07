Kolkata Weather Update: Heavy Rain Forecast Issued for THESE 6 Places; Check
Kolkata Weather Update: A low-pressure system and the monsoon trough are both active over West Bengal, triggering an orange alert for six districts. The Met office predicts heavy showers for Birbhum and Paschim Bardhaman, with gusty winds and rain
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A double whammy of weather systems
An active low-pressure system is teaming up with the monsoon trough. The Alipore weather office says this combination will drench both North and South Bengal, with heavy rain starting today.
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Orange alert issued for six districts
The weather department has forecast heavy to very heavy rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds across Bengal, including Kolkata. They have issued an orange alert for six districts, advising people to be cautious.
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Heavy showers expected on Monday
Monday will likely see the heaviest rainfall in Birbhum and Paschim Bardhaman, with predictions of 7-11 cm. The Met office has also put Purulia and Bankura on orange alert for storms and rain.
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Tuesday's forecast: More rain ahead
The storm and rain alert continues for the entire state on Tuesday. The weather department has issued a specific heavy rain warning for the two Bardhamans, Birbhum, Nadia, Murshidabad, North 24 Parganas, and Hooghly.
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Rain to continue till mid-week
According to the Alipore Met office forecast, all districts in the state will receive rain until Wednesday. A separate alert is in place for Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Purulia, and Bankura.
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What's the weather like in Kolkata?
Kolkata and its surrounding areas are not expecting heavy rain for now. Instead, residents will experience scattered showers and muggy weather. However, moderate rain with gusty winds of 30-40 km/h is possible. The maximum and minimum temperatures will hover around 32 and 26 degrees Celsius, with relative humidity between 80-86%.
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North Bengal also on alert
The bad weather isn't just in the south. Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar will see heavy rain until Tuesday. The Met office might issue a fresh alert for these two districts again from Friday to Sunday.
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Kolkata's temperature update
On Monday morning, Kolkata recorded a minimum temperature of 28.7 degrees Celsius, which is 2.4 degrees above normal. The maximum temperature on Sunday was 32.4 degrees, right at the normal mark.
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