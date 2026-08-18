A new 91-foot footbridge at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple was tested unconventionally, with a video showing around 300 security guards jumping on it to test its load-bearing capacity. This method has sparked a debate about safety protocols and the absence of standard engineering evaluation, drawing political attention.

A 91-foot-long footbridge has been constructed within the Mahakaleshwar Temple complex in Ujjain to facilitate the movement of devotees visiting the Nagchandreshwar Temple. Once a year on Nag Panchami, the shrine is open to the public for just 24 hours and draws thousands of pilgrims. According to reports, a donor provided financial help for the construction of the new bridge.

However, a video demonstrating an unconventional technique for evaluating the strength of the bridge has recently generated debate on social media. As part of a load-bearing test, the video allegedly shows over 300 security guards leaping simultaneously on the bridge for about ten minutes.

Concerns have been expressed over the safety procedures taken prior to the bridge's opening for usage because of the atypical testing process. Opponents have questioned why the bridge's structural strength was not evaluated using accepted engineering practices that include Public Works Department (PWD) experts, quality-control labs, and load-testing techniques that have been validated by science.

The incident has also drawn political attention, with AIMIM leader Saddam Owaisi taking a dig at the reported testing method. There are also concerns about responsibility, with some questioning who would have been in charge if the bridge had collapsed during the exercise and the security officers had been hurt.

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The incident has also sparked a discussion over whether the bridge's structural soundness and load-bearing capability should have been determined using regular administrative safety protocols, technical evaluations, and current engineering competence.

Stampede in Ujjain

In a separate news from Madhya Pradesh in Ujjain, several devotees were reportedly injured after a stampede-like situation occurred at the Mahakaleshwar Nath Chandreshwar Temple. The incident took place as a large crowd gathered at the temple on Sawan Somvar.

According to preliminary reports, panic erupted among the devotees following rumours that an electric current had spread through the crowd. The heavy rush reportedly caused barricades to give way, further escalating the situation