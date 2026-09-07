Two minor students in Jabalpur were beaten by senior schoolmates with belts and punches, with videos of the assault going viral and police beginning identification of the accused.

A disturbing case of student violence has surfaced in Jabalpur after two minor boys were assaulted by senior students. The incident took place at Siddh Baba Hill, where the victims were reportedly called by the accused before being attacked.

According to police, the boys were beaten with kicks, punches and belts. A video of the assault went viral on social media on Monday, prompting Ghamapur police to take note and begin identifying those involved.

Viral Videos Show Assault

In one of the videos, the victims can be seen folding their hands, apologising and pleading with the attackers to let them go. Another clip allegedly shows two boys stripping one of the minors and beating him with a belt. A separate video shows a victim being dragged by his hair.

Police said the accused and victims study at the same private school. The seniors called the minors to the hill to assert dominance among fellow students.

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Police Begin Probe

Ghamapur TI Praveen Kumre confirmed that police had taken note of the videos. “We have not received any information about a complaint from the victim so far. Once the accused are identified, action will be taken against them,” he said.

Authorities are now working to trace the boys seen in the footage. The investigation will determine the sequence of events and establish accountability.

The incident has sparked concern over rising cases of student bullying and violence, with calls for stricter monitoring of school environments and stronger disciplinary measures.